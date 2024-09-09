This Wolverine Variant Was Almost In Deadpool & Wolverine

Concept artist Phil Saunders recently shared on Instagram that a Weapon X Wolverine variant was considered for the film Deadpool and Wolverine but ultimately not used. It looks great, but it’s clear that it would have taken a lot of time to make and use in the film.

Recommended Videos

Warning: Spoilers for the Wolverine Variants in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Saunders’ concept art on Instagram pays homage to Barry Windsor-Smith’s iconic depiction of Weapon X, capturing the character’s aggression and vulnerability. This unused variant adds to the list of alternate reality Wolverines that were explored for the film, which already included Old Man Logan, “Short King” Logan, a John Byrne-inspired Wolverine battling the Hulk, “Cavillrine” (Henry Cavill as Wolverine), and Age of Apocalypse Wolverine. Most of these Wolverines were played by Hugh Jackman.

The film’s exploration of the multiverse included various Wolverine variants, making Wade Wilson’s search for a replacement Logan a memorable sequence. The decision not to include the Weapon X variant might be because something like that isn’t a simple costume change.

Instead, they’d have to map out the body, see how to make it all fit, and even make sure it worked on film. Lighting is incredibly important, and there’s so much to think about with wires that go everywhere. That isn’t to mention the time it would take to put all that on Hugh Jackman just for what may have been a one-minute joke.

The concept art looks amazing. It really shows how far the Weapon X program could have gone with Wolverine. While the Weapon X Wolverine variant didn’t make it into the final cut, it’s always cool to see what could have appeared in films. If anything, it’s nice to see what could have been, but they chose great variants to be in the movie. We doubt a Wolverine-like this would come to the big screen, but anything is possible thanks to the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy