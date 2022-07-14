A Controversial Fortnite Feature is Returning to the Game Soon

Some Fortnite fans will have to deal with a controversial feature again. According to new information from some known sources, Fortnite’s sand tunneling feature will be coming back very soon.

Fortnite’s developers brought sand tunneling a while ago, on Chapter 2 Season 5, to be precise. The feature’s launch in December of 2020 was full of bugs, and the developers had to pull it from the game as soon as players had issues with the newly released feature. Sand tunneling had bugs around player models, players’ viewpoints while in the sand tunnel, damage problems, and many more. Resulting in Epic Games pulling the feature for more than 30 days.

A couple of days ago, a known Fortnite leaker called ShiinaBR shared an interesting fact on Twitter about the controversial feature. According to the Twitter thread, the Sand Tunnel feature will come back to Fortnite very soon; the leaker did not give an exact date, but for all we know, this feature could be coming back in the next season. If the Sand Tunneling feature is making a comeback, Epic Games must have ironed out all the bugs and issues around the feature.

Sand Tunneling will return to Fortnite very soon, according to @HYPEX! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 9, 2022

The Fortnite community back in Reddit is split about the possibility of having the feature back. For some of them, Sand Tunneling made sense in Chapter 2 Season 5 because the map’s center was made out of sand. Letting players use this feature to their advantage when the final circles started to force players into one area. Other players think the mechanic could be used in other terrains like dirt or snow.

Some players still think that sand tunneling was only used by sweaty players, but there is some interest in having this feature back, so Epic Games could benefit from it.

All players can do right now is wait until Epic Games confirms sand tunneling’s come back. The latest season will end in September, so there is still a lot of time before the developers release any information about any addition or change planned for the next season. Fortnite fans have received a lot of new content, so they should be fine until the end of the season.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information about the game and all its updates, go to the official Fortnite Twitter account.