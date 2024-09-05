Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 Just Dropped – Here’s What We Know

Note: As of time of writing, Patch 7 is only available to PC players, with Console & Mac support anticipated to launch in October 2024.

The highly-acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios was a smash-hit when it launched, and the studio has kept fans hooked by continuously adding new content and ironing out bugs through giant patches.

For those wanting to dive into Patch 7, the updates is 11.6 GB on PC, and requires 160GB of free space to install.

These patches are released periodically and enhance the gameplay experience for players, making QOL updates and even expanding on the relationships that players can build throughout the game. The most recent patch just launched, and its maybe the most monumental that the game has had yet.

Patch 7 Is Filled With Goodies For Evil Doers & Heroes Who Love a Challenge

Looking at Larian’s hefty patch notes, their intentions are clear right from first paragraph:

Are you ready to embrace evil? Do you yearn to see the consequences of unleashing your inner jerk? Larian Studios

At a glance, Patch 7 is massive, boasting brand-new evil endings and cinematics, Honour Mode impprovements that include new Legendary Actions for specific encounters, an upgrade to split-screen, modding tools, and a variety of bug fixes and general gameplay improvements.

Patch 7 Introduces 13 New Evil Cinematics

Larian makes it clear that every adventurer taking on the Swords Coast – whether they’re a custom Tav, a Dark Urge, or an Origin Character – has the opportunity to experience a whopping thirteen brand-new cinematics to tap into player’s more sinister compulsions. The patch notes tease this development by showing off some short clips of new cinematics featuring Wyll and Lae’zel – but we won’t give away what the implications of those scenes are.

Additionally, for Dark Urge players (redeemed or otherwise) Patch 7 now decides to make one of the playthrough’s biggest gut punches even more brutal by making Alfira temporarily playable as a party member to really twist the knife for those that haven’t experienced the moment hands-on.

Honour Mode Introduced Brand-New Legendary Actions For Seasoned Adventurers

Image: Larian Studios

Honour Mode players are in for some major changes with some combat adjustments and new Legendary Actions to make these playthroughs more challenging. Directly from the patch notes, here’s everything that’s been updated:

If Dror Ragzlin finds himself inside the spider pit, he’ll try to befriend the spiders residing there with a new spell, “Arachnid Compulsion” so they can band together to fight you.

The Bulette has a new condition, “Diamond Scales” and a new Legendary Action, “Shredding Scales”.

Malus Thorm has a new Legendary Action called “Grasping Appendage”.

There’s a new aura and spell for Spectator encounters called “Panicked Sentinel” and “Ocular Nightmare”.

Ch’r’ai Tska’an, the leader of the githyanki ambush in Act II, has a new Legendary Action, “Soul Sacrifice”.

Ch’r’ai Har’rak, the githyanki leader at the Knights of the Shield Hideout, has a new Legendary Action, “Tu’narath’s Embrace”.

Ptaris has a new Legendary Action, “Ptarian Dogma”.

Despite being one of the main characters in the game, many Baldur’s Gate 3 players have felt as though Wyll gets left out when it comes to receiving new/updated content, but thankfully, Patch 7 introduces many much needed updates to Wyll’s romance and presence in the game.

Among these updates, here’s a few highlights that stood out to us:

The background goal Blueblood Solidarity not completing after you talk to Wyll about him being Duke Ravengard’s son has been fixed.

Wyll will no longer talk about hunting down Mizora when she’s close by.

If Avatar Karlach and Wyll are partners and go to the Hells, he’ll act accordingly during the epilogue.

Karlach’s scene in Avernus not playing if you decided to go with her when playing as Wyll has been fixed.

Instances where Wyll still has an exclamation mark above his head after players exhaust his dialogue has been fixed.

Wyll’s greetings for players with low approval have been fixed so that they properly trigger.

A dialogue option asking for a kiss in more paths of Wyll’s epilogue dialogue has been added.

Wyll won’t automatically assume he’s talking to Lae’zel if the player is a holograph in the epilogue.

Larian still has few more patches in store for Baldur’s Gate 3 before moving on to other projects. For players interested in reading the detailed patch notes in full, they can find them on Larian’s official Baldur’s Gate 3 site.

