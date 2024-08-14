Larian Shows Gives Sneak Peak at Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sinister New Evil Endings

Despite initial delays, Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is right around the corner, and for players that enjoy veering on the dark side and working alongside the Absolute, Larian has provided a number of brand-new evil endings.
Larian Studios recently posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account for Baldur’s Gate 3 a sneak peak at one of the new evil endings that will be available once Patch 7 finally drops.
The New Ending Tricks Baldurian Citizens Into Living In Total Bliss
While details are still sparse regarding how these evil endings will be triggered by players, the clip Larian chose to tease chose what looks like a crowd of Baldurian citizens being controlled by the same aberrant mind powers that Mind Flayers & the tadpoles possess to fill their heads with lofty daydreams about their day-to-day.
While the closed beta for Patch 7 was initially delayed due to some internal coding issues, it looks like the release of the massive patch is back on track for an early Fall 2024 release date.
Published: Aug 14, 2024 01:17 pm