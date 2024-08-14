Larian Shows Gives Sneak Peak at Baldur’s Gate 3’s Sinister New Evil Endings

Despite initial delays, Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is right around the corner, and for players that enjoy veering on the dark side and working alongside the Absolute, Larian has provided a number of brand-new evil endings.

Recommended Videos

Larian Studios recently posted on their X (formerly Twitter) account for Baldur’s Gate 3 a sneak peak at one of the new evil endings that will be available once Patch 7 finally drops.

The New Ending Tricks Baldurian Citizens Into Living In Total Bliss

If you decided happily ever after wasn’t for you, there’s an assortment of evil ending cinematics new to Baldur’s Gate 3, arriving with Patch 7.



Here’s another sneak peek! Beware, some spoilers ahead! pic.twitter.com/1Z51dOnL2D — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 14, 2024

While details are still sparse regarding how these evil endings will be triggered by players, the clip Larian chose to tease chose what looks like a crowd of Baldurian citizens being controlled by the same aberrant mind powers that Mind Flayers & the tadpoles possess to fill their heads with lofty daydreams about their day-to-day.

While the closed beta for Patch 7 was initially delayed due to some internal coding issues, it looks like the release of the massive patch is back on track for an early Fall 2024 release date.

Reviewed on

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy