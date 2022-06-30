God of War Ragnarok Release Date Reveal is Coming Very Soon

Recent tweets are hinting at a God of War Ragnarok release date reveal, and many players are already excited about the possibility. Well-known gaming journalists claim a reveal from Sony’s Santa Monica studio is coming soon, and God of War fans are more than eager to find out about it.

God of War Ragnarok was announced back in 2021, and fans of the previous titles are more than excited about the upcoming sequel. God of War was released in 2018 on PS4, and at the time of its release, it got a lot of praise from all players, and it shocked the world when years later, it launched on PC. Being one of the first Sony exclusive games featured on the Windows platform.

In these past couple of days, were made some announcements regarding the upcoming title, and many players are on the edge of their seats hoping all is true. Jason Schreirer, a Bloomberg reporter, released some tweets regarding the God of War Ragnarok release date, saying that Sony is expected to announce God of War Ragnarok’s release date soon, but this is not everything. Tom Henderson, another well-known gaming journalist, also made a tweet stating that Sony/Santa Monica is preparing an announcement to give some life to God of War fans, so this puts some credibility to the rumor.

I said Sony is expected to announce God of War Ragnarok's (November) release date soon, yes. I didn't say anything about a show — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 28, 2022

Both journalists have been right when it comes to announcements like these, so players believe their statements. Another piece of information that adds some credibility is the statement Ryan Hurst (Thor’s voice actor in God of War Ragnarok) made regarding the work he had just finished. According to him, he had finished doing the last bits of work on the game, so is safe to say that the game’s development is well ahead. All this happened a few weeks ago, so the current information adds to the possibility.

All players can do right now is to follow Sony’s and Santa Monica’s social media profiles to stay up to date on further updates and announcements. It looks like fans of the God of War franchise will get the information they all have been waiting for since 2021; make sure you follow every account while waiting for more about the game.

God of War: Ragnarok does not have a release date, but it will be available on PS4 and PS5. If you haven’t played God of War and are wondering if the sequel is worth trying, make sure you go to God of War review, and we will tell you all you need to know.