No, the Last-Gen PS4 and Xbox Versions of Diablo IV Are Not Canceled

Some Diablo IV fans are concerned about the last-gen (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) versions of the title. Lucky for them, recently, Blizzard released a statement where they clarified the state of those versions, giving players more details about the upcoming release in the Diablo franchise.

Diablo 4 was announced back in 2019, and the new entry to the Diablo franchise looks astonishing. The up-to-date graphics, the captivating trailers, and all the information available have the Diablo community at the edge of their seats. The game is set to release somewhere in 2023, so there is not a lot of time between now and the release, so players will have to suffice with all the information we have so far. Blizzard has kept their hands busy and recently launched Diablo Immortal, a mobile game in the Diablo universe that so far has a rocky start. The company has received some criticism regarding its monetization practices, but the game just came out, so there is still time to fix all these issues.

A couple of days ago, the official Blizzard website published an article sharing some information regarding Diablo IV. According to the article, Blizzard clarified that the game will release in 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PS4/5. The game will feature cross-play and cross-progression, so players will get to play on different platforms with their friends without losing any progress. This is good news for all the last-gen users who believed they were going to be left out of this release. More games are leaving the last-gen consoles behind, so it is good to see Blizzard deliver this new release on old-gen hardware.

The rest of the article talked about other aspects of the game like The Necromancer, player customization, exploration, social systems, and more. The developers tried to give as much information as they could in this post, so any Diablo IV fan should go to the article and read it for themselves.

All in all, now console players can be sure that they will not miss out on this Diablo entry. Every time a new console generation comes out, the previous one starts getting less support and games until developers leave them aside. Lucky for Xbox One and PS4 players that time has not come for both consoles, so they can still be happy and enjoy these new releases.

