A Plague Tale: Innocence Hidden Trophies List

A Plague Tale: Innocence has just been released for PlayStation 5, complete with its own trophy list and hidden trophies. The game has 36 total trophies, 16 of which are hidden by default. This is done because the names and descriptions of the trophies can give away information about the story, that some may want to avoid. All 16 of the trophies are story-related and thus unmissable.

This list will reveal all of the names and descriptions of these hidden trophies, and will also include the 20 other trophies. All but the last of the 16 hidden trophies are bronze, while the last one is silver. This list is identical to the original release on the PlayStation 4, so those who played that version will know what to expect in trying to perfect this game.

A Plague Tale: Innocence Hidden Trophies

Innocence – Earn all “A Plague Tale: Innocence” trophies

The de Rune Legacy (Hidden) – Complete chapter 1

The Strangers (Hidden) – Complete chapter 2

Retribution (Hidden) – Complete chapter 3

The Apprentice (Hidden) – Complete chapter 4

The Ravens’ Spoils (Hidden) – Complete chapter 5

Damaged Goods (Hidden) – Complete chapter 6

The Path Before Us (Hidden) – Complete chapter 7

Our Home (Hidden) – Complete chapter 8

In the Shadow of Ramparts (Hidden) – Complete chapter 9

The Way of Roses (Hidden) – Complete chapter 10

Alive (Hidden) – Complete chapter 11

All That Remains (Hidden) – Complete chapter 12

Penance (Hidden) – Complete chapter 13

Blood Ties (Hidden) – Complete chapter 14

Remembrance (Hidden) – Complete chapter 15

Coronation (Hidden) – Complete chapter 16

Knights! – Complete all chapters

Herbalist – Find 6 flowers

Botanist – Find all the flowers

Curiosities hunter – Find 13 curiosities

Curiosities collector – Find all curiosities

Big sister – Find all the gifts for the orphans

Not a toy anymore – Fully upgrade the sling

Handfull of pockets – Fully upgrade the equipment

Alchemist – Craft 100 ammunitions

Resource sharing – Enter into the 5 alchemist carts

More practice – Complete the aiming training

Feeding the hungry – Find a lunch for Hugo

Found! – Play hide-and-seek

Savior – Save a soldier

Tribute – Find the tomb

The hard way – Enter through the main door

Merciful – Save the dying

Captain Sidekick – Stay with the captain

The Blacksmith – Find Rodric’s forge

As you can see, the 16 hidden trophies are just for completing the 16 chapters, so you have no need to worry about missing them if you play through the whole game. A Plague Tale: Innocence is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.