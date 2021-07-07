A Plague Tale: Innocence Hidden Trophies List

A Plague Tale: Innocence has just been released for PlayStation 5, complete with its own trophy list and hidden trophies. The game has 36 total trophies, 16 of which are hidden by default. This is done because the names and descriptions of the trophies can give away information about the story, that some may want to avoid. All 16 of the trophies are story-related and thus unmissable.
This list will reveal all of the names and descriptions of these hidden trophies, and will also include the 20 other trophies. All but the last of the 16 hidden trophies are bronze, while the last one is silver. This list is identical to the original release on the PlayStation 4, so those who played that version will know what to expect in trying to perfect this game.
A Plague Tale: Innocence Hidden Trophies
- Innocence – Earn all “A Plague Tale: Innocence” trophies
- The de Rune Legacy (Hidden) – Complete chapter 1
- The Strangers (Hidden) – Complete chapter 2
- Retribution (Hidden) – Complete chapter 3
- The Apprentice (Hidden) – Complete chapter 4
- The Ravens’ Spoils (Hidden) – Complete chapter 5
- Damaged Goods (Hidden) – Complete chapter 6
- The Path Before Us (Hidden) – Complete chapter 7
- Our Home (Hidden) – Complete chapter 8
- In the Shadow of Ramparts (Hidden) – Complete chapter 9
- The Way of Roses (Hidden) – Complete chapter 10
- Alive (Hidden) – Complete chapter 11
- All That Remains (Hidden) – Complete chapter 12
- Penance (Hidden) – Complete chapter 13
- Blood Ties (Hidden) – Complete chapter 14
- Remembrance (Hidden) – Complete chapter 15
- Coronation (Hidden) – Complete chapter 16
- Knights! – Complete all chapters
- Herbalist – Find 6 flowers
- Botanist – Find all the flowers
- Curiosities hunter – Find 13 curiosities
- Curiosities collector – Find all curiosities
- Big sister – Find all the gifts for the orphans
- Not a toy anymore – Fully upgrade the sling
- Handfull of pockets – Fully upgrade the equipment
- Alchemist – Craft 100 ammunitions
- Resource sharing – Enter into the 5 alchemist carts
- More practice – Complete the aiming training
- Feeding the hungry – Find a lunch for Hugo
- Found! – Play hide-and-seek
- Savior – Save a soldier
- Tribute – Find the tomb
- The hard way – Enter through the main door
- Merciful – Save the dying
- Captain Sidekick – Stay with the captain
- The Blacksmith – Find Rodric’s forge
As you can see, the 16 hidden trophies are just for completing the 16 chapters, so you have no need to worry about missing them if you play through the whole game. A Plague Tale: Innocence is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.