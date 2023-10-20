AC Mirage You Snooze, You Lose Guide (Easy Method)

Image: Ubisoft

Mastering the use of your tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will allow you to both awaken Basim’s full potential as well as unlock many Trophies/Achievements. One such Trophy/Achievement is You Snooze, You Lose, which can be unlocked by successfully pickpocketing a guard put to sleep through the use of a Blowdart. But unlike what you may think, finding a guard who can be pickpocketed is truly a hard endeavor. To help you with that, here’s how to get the Blowdart as well as the easiest way to unlock the You Snooze, You Lose Trophy/Achievement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, no matter your difficulty of choice.

How to Get the Blowdart in AC Mirage

You can unlock the Blowdart in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by visiting Banu Musa at any Hidden One’s Bureau after unlocking any Extra Tool Capacity Skill Noodle. After talking to him, you will be able to unlock the Blowdart by selecting Unlock Tool and then picking it among the available selection of tools. The noodles cost 2 Skill Points each.

Easiest Way to Unlock the You Snooze, You Lose Trophy/Achievement in AC Mirage

I was able to unlock the You Snooze, You Lose Trophy/Achievement in AC Mirage easily and without raising my threat level by using a Blowdart and then pickpocketing the Tha’abeen member holding a Mysterious Shard in the south portion of the Round City. You can find the Tha’abeen member in the spot marked below.

The NPC will be featured as part of a party of three, so either put him to sleep and then throw a Smoke Bomb to pickpocket him while out of sight from the others, or just do it like me and put all three guards to sleep with back-to-back shots before pickpocketing them.

Now that you know where to find one of the shards, you can check out the exact location of all of the remaining ones in our Mysterious Shard Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide. Getting all of the shards will allow you to unlock the ISU-themed set composed by the Milad’s Outfit, Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and The Sansaama Dagger, so I recommend that you do so as fast as possible.

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

