AC Mirage Blade in the Crowd Guide (Easy Method)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will give you the opportunity to collect many trophies/achievements since there are 51 in total. One of these is “Blade in the Crowd” and it is currently one of the most difficult to obtain due to a certain factor that people may not notice right away. This article will take you through how to get Blade in the Crowd for Assassin’s Creed Mirage the easy way.

Easiest Way to Get the Blade in the Crowd Trophy/Achievement in AC Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To get the Blade in the Crowd trophy you have to assassinate ten enemies while blended in a crowd. It is important to note that the white outline around Basim must be present while killing an enemy. The best way to obtain the Blade in the Crowd trophy/achievement is to travel to the Damascus Gate Prison and go to the main courtyard. There are a lot of people around each other in small crowds with enemies patrolling the area for you to listen in on generally.

Related: All Rostam Upgrade Schematic Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Move into any crowd near a guard’s position and whistle. Position yourself to the outer side of the crowd opposite of the direction the guard is walking into the crowd. Assassinate the enemy when they get close enough and your white outline should still be present.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Keep doing this method until you clear the area. Once you have, climb up to the roof and gain the attention of the enemies, run back down into the courtyard and you can hide then repeat the process. I haven’t seen anyone recommend this for getting more guards from the roof but I found it works well. Within around five minutes, I managed to get five kills counting toward the trophy in the courtyard.

Related: How to Get the Water Mill Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

When you are out of enemies in the area, you can leave, fast travel away, and then make your way back to do the process over again on newly spawned enemies.

Does Blade in the Crowd Have to Be Completed in One Run?

Yes, according to some, progress does not count if you happen to reload a save as it seemingly resets all kills in the crowd. This has not been officially confirmed but since there are reports of it occurring I recommend just getting this trophy in one run and not reloading anything. Thankfully with the method above you will get it a lot easier than usual.

Related: How to Get the Bazaar Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Now it’s time to use the method and get the 10 assassinations you need in crowds without too much hassle!

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2023