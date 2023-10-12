Assassin’s Creed Mirage Eagle’s Will Trophy Easy Method

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a lot of trophies to collect and for any achievement/trophy hunters like myself, you will likely be searching up methods for the trickier ones such as Eagle’s Will. There is actually a very simple method you can employ though for getting this trophy without any hassle. This article will take you through how to get the Eagle’s Will trophy quickly in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Get the Eagle’s Will Trophy in AC Mirage

For this trophy, you need to stay in open conflict (combat) for ten minutes. First of all, you will want to leave the city area away from the masses of gear chests that can be found there, instead, you will want to venture into the wilderness. There is an Oasis area that has a viewpoint for synchronization on top of a rocky outcrop. Down near the left side of the Oasis, you will notice a draping strung over an area with a table and a chest at the back of it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three snakes in the grass here and I recommend that you lure only the left-side snake out. Don’t keep them in the grass in conflict as you will eventually leave conflict until they notice you again. Once you have brought a snake out, stand on the campfire and let the snake keep trying to attack you. It will never reach you for ten minutes and you can simply admire the beautiful animation work of the snake until the trophy pops — simple!

More Difficult Method to Gain the Eagle’s Will Trophy

If you’d like a bit of a challenge for this trophy then another way some people have been getting the trophy is to find a lesser enemy guard and then keep parrying their attacks and/or rolling around for when they heavy attack. Lock onto the guard and stay up for ten minutes. I have found that the Abandoned Caravanserai quite near the Oasis is actually a great place to find guards for this method. Alternatively you could also just run around and let guards chase you for the time needed.

Now that you know how to get the Eagle’s Will trophy, it’s time for you to jump into Baghdad again and start the open conflict with snakes or guards for ten minutes!

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023