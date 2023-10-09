Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has gorgeous locations found all throughout Baghdad and one of these is the Abandoned Caravanserai which contains a trickier gear chest for you to get to. I recommend bringing a few throwing knives with you too so you can easily deal with the guards. This article will take you through how to get the Abandoned Caravanserai gear chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Reach the AC Mirage Abandoned Caravanserai Gear Chest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

First of all, the Abandoned Caravanserai can be found in the “Wilderness” of Baghdad close to the left-most river on the map so unlike other gear chests you will be traveling for a little while. When you are there and have dispatched the guards, you can also easily enter through the open window on the front-facing side of the building to get another simple chest open. For the gear chest itself, find a flammable pot on the ground (identify via Eagle Vision if needed) and pick one up.

Related: How to Get the House of Wisdom Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will then want to go over to the right side of the courtyard, set down the pot, and move the large crate over to the left-hand side of the platform. Use the barrels next to the freshly moved crate and then freerun/jump onto the rope pole. Climb over the top and then proceed to the back of the building.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you are around at the back, I recommend jumping onto the small (left) dome-shaped roof. From here you can easily aim the pot. Target the destination onto the rocks held together by rope as shown above. Throw the flammable pot at them and then you will be able to enter the building and open the gear chest, enjoy!

What Is Inside the Abandoned Caravanserai Gear Chest?

From the Abandoned Caravanserai gear chest you will get one of the pieces from the Hidden One set. I personally got the Hidden One Sword from the chest. There are many different gear sets in the game so it’s worth keeping track of which you still have to fully complete.

Related: How to Get Initiate of Alamut Upgrade Schematics in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

It’s now time for you to hop back into Baghdad and get the Abandoned Caravanserai gear chest on your journey!

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023