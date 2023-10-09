How to Get the House of Wisdom Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has many locations to explore and oftentimes you may stumble upon a certain side activity to play through, one such activity is you finding a gear chest such as at the House of Wisdom. Some can be trickier than others to access and I know the House of Wisdom chest can give you the runaround if you don’t know where to start. This article will take you through how to get the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gear chest.

Method to Acquire the AC Mirage House of Wisdom Gear Chest





Once you have traveled to the House of Wisdom found in the Abbasiyah region of the map, you will be able to start your hunt for the gear chest. I first recommend using Enkidu, your eagle for a (no pun intended) bird’s eye view of the location. The chest is found in the Astronomical Library which is the highest tower in the place.

The next thing you want to do is climb up to the very top of the tower and at the balcony area, equip your throwing knives. If you go around the side to the back you will notice a wooden window that has larger gaps than other windows. Use Eagle Vision and locate the chain which links to the chandelier. Throw your knife at this and you will hear a large crash.







Now use Enkidu again and search the House of Wisdom for anyone carrying a key. They will have the Astronomical Library key which you have to pickpocket from them. I took the lower left wall path and climbed along the edge to avoid the chattering and numerous guards. After you have the key, make your way back to the lower entrance of the Astronomical tower, unlock the door inside, climb up then you can open the gear chest.

What Can the House of Wisdom Gear Chest Contain?

The House of Wisdom gear chest will either contain the dagger, unique outfit, or upgrade schematic of the Abbasid Knight set. There is no guarantee of getting a certain one in the set unless you have already collected the other two in the area. However, I would highly recommend seeking out gear chests anytime you can in your playthrough as they are worth it for the new gear.

Now that you know how to easily get the House of Wisdom gear chest, it’s time to enter the Animus with Basim once again and claim the chest contents for your own.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023