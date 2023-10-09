Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has many waterfront areas that you can visit and the Upper Harbor will have a ship docked for you to explore. I know that there is an early gear chest here for you to acquire but it can take some time to work out how to reach it. This article will take you through how to get the Upper Harbor gear chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Reach the AC Mirage Upper Harbor Gear Chest

The gear chest itself is found in the main ship hold with the open door leading into it. More specifically it is on the upper deck of the ship and after you clear the enemy guards it will be easy for you to reach. When inside you will see the golden gear chest nestled in at the left corner of the area. You will need to play effectively a sliding box puzzle to get to the chest. There aren’t any hidden chains to deal with for this particular gear chest though you will be happy to know.

Simply move each stack of crates around/back and forward until you make a path to the gear chest. I found that it only takes a minute or so of trial and error to make the path. The main route you will mostly want to take though is an anti-clockwise circle around the room. When you have gotten to the backside of the stack of crates closest to the gear chest on the left, shift them to the back of the room pulling on the crates — then you will be able to get in through a gap to the gear chest.

What Is Inside the Upper Harbor Gear Chest?

You will be able to find one item from the Zanj Uprising gear set within the Upper Harbor gear chest. These are given in a random order for the district of Harbiyah similar to the other gear sets and districts. However, since you visit the Upper Harbor early on in the game, there is no reason as to why you should leave this Gear Chest sitting unopened.

Put on your Hidden One’s hood once again and go and acquire that gear chest on the ship for yourself today!

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023