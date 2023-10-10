Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the delight of history enthusiasts and the despair of those looking to Platinum the game fast, Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows players to learn about the history of Baghdad by interacting with a massive array of Historical Sites, which can be found throughout both the streets of the city and the areas surrounding it. But given the high amount of sites, it was a given that some of them would be trickier to find than others, right? To help with that, here’s all Historical Site locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

All Historical Site Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will be able to find a total of 66 Historical Sites in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They will be divided between Baghdad’s 4 main regions/territories and the Wilderness. You can check out the location of each of the Historical Sites featured within each region below.

All Round City Historical Site Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can find a total of 14 Historical Sites in the Round City, with the biggest concentration of them being featured in the Residencial District (9). You can check out the location of all of the Historical Sites featured within the Round City region in the image below, courtesy of Map Genie.

Image: Map Genie

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Hidden One Upgrade Schematic Locations

All Harbiyah Historical Site Locations

You will be able to find a total of 13 Historical Sites in the Harbiyah region of Baghdad. Although they will be pretty well divided, you will be able to get all of them fast by heading to the region’s leftmost Viewpoint (by the Great Mosque) and then making your way to its other extremity.

Image: Map Genie

All Abbasiyah Historical Site Locations

Although the Historical Sites featured within the Harbiyah region were well divided, the 15 located in the Abbasiyah region are everything but. As you can see below, the sites are featured prominently in the area’s northern portion.

Image: Map Genie

All Karkh Historical Site Locations

You will be able to find 11 Historical Sites in the Karkh region. As you can check out below, 8 of them will be located in the area’s southmost part, while the remaining 3 will be scattered in its northern portion.

IMAGE: Map Genie

Related: How to Get the Upper Harbor Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

All Wilderness Historical Site Locations in AC Mirage

From the game’s remaining 13 Historical Sites, you will be able to find 9 in the northern portion of the Wilderness as well as 4 in the southern portion of the map. You can check out the location of all of the Wilderness Historical Sites currently featured in Assassin’s Creed Mirage below:

Image: Map Genie

Image: Map Genie

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 10th, 2023