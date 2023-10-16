Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Among the wide array of outfits and weapons Basim can equip in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, very few are as plain cool or as game-changing as the Milad’s Outfit, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and The Sansaama Dagger, which can each only be acquired after you get a set number of Mysterious Shards. But differently from most collectibles in the game, you can only acquire the shards by either killing or pickpocketing the Tha’abeen members who have them in their possession. Here are all Mysterious Shard locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as well as the best way to deal with the Tha’abeen members holding them.

All Mysterious Shard Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

From the 10 Mysterious Shards featured in Assaassin’s Creed Mirage, you will be able to find two in the Round City region, two in the Wilderness, as well as two in the Harbiyah, Karkh, and Abbasiyah regions respectively. Once you get moderately close to a Tha’abeen member holding a shard, the golden Shard Icon will appear on both your compass and on your minimap.

Related: All 7 Lost Book Locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can check out the location of all of the Tha’abeen members carrying the shards below. If you head to any of the spots featured in our guide and cannot find the enemies, just wait for a bit until they appear (they will repeat the same route over and over again).

All AC Mirage Round City Mysterious Shard Locations

I was able to find the first Mysterious Shard within the Round City region in AC Mirage by heading to the spot marked below, located northeast of the Postal Bureau. Upon reaching the area and spotting the enemy carrying the item, I was able to quickly get the shard by throwing a smoke bomb and then pickpocketing them.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Tha’abeen member holding a Shard can be found by heading to the spot marked below, located on the region’s southmost portion (under the Harem in map view). The enemy will be accompanied by two guards, so either throw a smoke bomb or put all three to sleep before pickpocketing/killing your target to get the shard.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Harbiyah Mysterious Shard Locations

You will be able to find the first Tha’abeen member holding a Mysterious Shard in the Harbiyah region by heading to the area’s eastmost shores, more specifically to the area surrounding the spot highlighted below. Like above, you will be able to easily get the shard from the NPC by using the smoke bomb technique.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Surrender Enigma Location & Solution

The second Harbiyah Mysterious Shard can be found by heading to the region’s Quadrangle of Persians district. While in the area, I was able to spot the Tha’abeen member on the spot marked below and was able to acquire the shard by simply heading behind them and then pickpocketing it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Karkh Mysterious Shards Locations

The first Karkh Mysterious Shard can be found by heading to the area surrounding the Qasr Salih. Once there, I was able to spot the NPC holding the shard in the spot marked below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Karkh Mysterious Shard can be found by heading to The Bazaar. As usual, upon finding the Tha’abeen member holding the item, use a smoke bomb to get it while staying out of sight.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Abbasiyah Mysterious Shard Locations

The first Abbasiyah Mysterious Shard can be found by heading to the region’s northmost area. Once there, you will be able to spot the Tha’abeen member holding the item on the spot marked below, located by the Scriptorium.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Left Behind Enigma Location & Solution

The second Abbasiyah Mysterious Shard can be found by heading north of the Great Bismaristan, in the area surrounding both the mentioned building and the Hammam. In my case, I managed to spot the Tha’abeen member by the former.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Wilderness Mysterious Shard Locations

You will be able to find the first Mysterious Shard featured within the Wilderness of the Baghdad map by heading to the area marked below, located southwest of Jarjaraya. The Tha’abeen member holding the shard will be featured as part of a group of three enemies and can be easily defeated by performing focus assassinations.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The second Wilderness Mysterious Shard can be found by heading to the southwest portion of Anbar. Once there, you will be able to spot the Tha’abeen member carrying the Shard in the spot marked below. Although the enemy will be accompanied by two guards, you will be able to easily get the shard by either putting all three of them to sleep or using a smoke bomb to conceal yourself before weighing in on their fate.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Get the Milad’s Outfit, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar, and The Sansaama in AC Mirage

You will be able to exchange your Mysterious Shards for the Milad’s Outfit, the Shamshir-e Zomorrodnegar Sword, and The Sansaama Dagger in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by first heading to the submerged cave located in the spot marked below. Once inside the cave, you will be able to unlock each of the items by heading to their respective tablets and then exchanging a set number of Shards for them. While the Outfit will cost 5 Shards, the Sword and the Dagger will cost 3 and 2 respectively.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This guide was made while playing in Assassins Creed Mirage on PS5.

- This article was updated on October 16th, 2023