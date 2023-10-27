Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash Code Math Problem: How Many Amps Does B2 Have?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For those who found the cult stashes in Cauldron Lake and Watery to be too easy, Bright Falls’ Cult of the Tree upped their game. The cult stash code problems in Alan Wake 2 vary deeply, such as one math problem, “How many amps does B2 have?”

Referring to the power of 3 different batteries, this math problem can stop some players in their tracks, especially if you need to write out your solutions. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered there, no writing necessary!

Alan Wake 2 Batteries Cult Stash Code: How Many Amps Does B2 Have? — Answered

B2 has 496 amps, so the code to this cult stash in Alan Wake 2 is 4-9-6, top to bottom. This is not the only instance you’ll encounter math problems for cult stashes in the game, but we’re here to help. If you wish to go over the math, we’ll revisit the problem:

There are 3 batteries (B1, B2, B3) which have a combined charge of 1600 Amps. B2 has 128 Amps more than B3. B1 has 2 times as much charge as B3. How many amps does B2 have? Lighthouse Trailer Park cult stash math problem

The math checks out for the answer, with the following batteries having the following charges to add up to 1600:

B1: 736

B2: 496

B3: 368

Complete this and you’ll be able to loot its contents and add this to your Case Wall!

Where Is This Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

This cult stash is located in the Lighthouse Trailer Park in Watery, the third major area you explore as Saga. You will be able to explore the area more freely after clearing some flooding and getting valuable tools, so come back frequently to get everything hidden in the game!

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023