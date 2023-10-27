Alan Wake 2: Where Are the Boltcutters?

Carry boltcutters everywhere!

October 27th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Alan Wake 2 Boltcutters
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore Cauldron Lake, Bright Falls, and more, you’ll find tough-looking locks in your return to the Alan Wake franchise. These are tougher than ordinary locks, and can only be broken by the Boltcutters in Alan Wake 2.

Finding this item will make life a lot easier, especially as you spot some vital collectibles just beyond the many gates guarded by these heavy-duty locks. But when can you get your hands on this handy tool?

Where Can You Find the Boltcutters to Open Locks in Alan Wake 2?

The Boltcutters won’t be available until you progress Saga’s journey until you complete the Manor and Wellness Center segments in Alan Wake 2. You’ll need to go into the Overlap at the Pond here, where you’ll encounter a pretty cool world-altering puzzle, and eventually a very intense boss fight. My one piece of advice for that is, to scope out dry land, you’ll want to stay out of the water a lot and find cover.

Related: Alan Wake 2 Review: It Is Happening Again

That’s as specific as we’ll go without spoiling the story, but it’s unmissable and also means you can return to earlier segments to unlock these once you’re further along. Getting this item opens up the bulk of explorable areas and collectibles to find in the game, so it’s worth the wait.

Which Locks Do Boltcutters Unlock?

The locks you’ll see are a steel cable with fabric cover, along with a heavy-duty clasp, and are used pretty much exclusively on doors in Alan Wake 2. On your map, they’ll be marked as padlocks with ‘X’ marked on them.

Alan-Wake-2-Boltcutters-Locks
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Screwdriver locks, which can’t be opened by the Boltcutter (even though it totally could in real life) are marked with a slotted circle, almost resembling a coffee bean. Learn their differences, as knowing these locks will be key for revisiting old areas to comb over for new loot and upgrades.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :