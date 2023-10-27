Alan Wake 2: Where Are the Boltcutters?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore Cauldron Lake, Bright Falls, and more, you’ll find tough-looking locks in your return to the Alan Wake franchise. These are tougher than ordinary locks, and can only be broken by the Boltcutters in Alan Wake 2.

Finding this item will make life a lot easier, especially as you spot some vital collectibles just beyond the many gates guarded by these heavy-duty locks. But when can you get your hands on this handy tool?

Where Can You Find the Boltcutters to Open Locks in Alan Wake 2?

The Boltcutters won’t be available until you progress Saga’s journey until you complete the Manor and Wellness Center segments in Alan Wake 2. You’ll need to go into the Overlap at the Pond here, where you’ll encounter a pretty cool world-altering puzzle, and eventually a very intense boss fight. My one piece of advice for that is, to scope out dry land, you’ll want to stay out of the water a lot and find cover.

That’s as specific as we’ll go without spoiling the story, but it’s unmissable and also means you can return to earlier segments to unlock these once you’re further along. Getting this item opens up the bulk of explorable areas and collectibles to find in the game, so it’s worth the wait.

Which Locks Do Boltcutters Unlock?

The locks you’ll see are a steel cable with fabric cover, along with a heavy-duty clasp, and are used pretty much exclusively on doors in Alan Wake 2. On your map, they’ll be marked as padlocks with ‘X’ marked on them.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Screwdriver locks, which can’t be opened by the Boltcutter (even though it totally could in real life) are marked with a slotted circle, almost resembling a coffee bean. Learn their differences, as knowing these locks will be key for revisiting old areas to comb over for new loot and upgrades.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023