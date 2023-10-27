Alan Wake 2: Where is the Screwdriver?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While exploring the areas surrounding Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2, you’ll notice several locks just generic enough to be breakable with a screwdriver. This is clarified even by an icon on the map for those locks, but yet, no screwdrivers in sight.

While it seems implausible that so few screwdrivers are around, the truth is you’ll have to really look around to find one. We can help you put some worries to rest though: it’s not actually a truly hidden item, you just likely haven’t gotten to the point where you’ll find it yet.

Where Can You Find the Screwdriver to Open Locks in Alan Wake 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You won’t be able to find the screwdriver until you go to Watery and explore Coffee World, where this key item is kept at the Percolator ride in Alan Wake 2. This will open up new avenues for you to retread in Bright Falls and Cauldron Lake, but it also means that if you’re wondering about this item early on, you can take it easy knowing you’ll be able to backtrack later to open lockboxes and other key spots marked on your map.

Do You Need the Screwdriver to Complete the Game?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The screwdriver is a vital item to finding key components for a parade float that triggers an Overlap entrance, so it’s surprisingly helpful very quickly after you get it. Beyond that though, you’ll find that it opens up a ton of previously barred locations containing loot and other helpful items.

Related: Alan Wake 2: All Alex Casey Lunchbox Locations in Cauldron Lake

Can You Use the Screwdriver on Other Types of Locks in Alan Wake 2?

If you’re referring to what appear to be steel loop cable locks or similar material for some places, you won’t be able to open these with the screwdriver in Alan Wake 2. Instead, you’ll need the Bolt Cutter, which you’ll get even later on, also part of completing the story.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023