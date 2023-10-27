Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash Code Math Problem: How Many Cars Are in the Factory?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some of us graduated from school a long time ago and didn’t expect math problems in video games. Alan Wake 2 has shaken this peace by introducing cult stash locks, each with a specific code, with this one asking a simple question: how many cars are in the factory?

We’re with Jaakko Koskela on this one, we didn’t expect math problems, but locked away in each of these are often incredibly valuable resources, especially on higher difficulties. But put away your calculator, we’ve got this code already for you.

Alan Wake 2 Vehicles Cult Stash Code: How Many Cars — Answered

The answer is 177 cars in the factory, so your combination should be 1-7-7 from top to bottom to open this cult stash in Alan Wake 2. Like all cult stashes, you’ll receive occasionally straightforward math problems like this, or cryptic clue hunts for others. But the math checks out for this one:

200 total vehicles in the factory

Cars and bicycles in the factory, with cars having 4 wheels and bicycles having 2 wheels

754 total wheels in the factory

177 cars (4 wheels each) means 708 wheels total

This leaves a remainder of 23 bikes, or 46 wheels



This will unlock the stash, allowing you to add its contents but also complete its entry on your Case Wall.

Where Is This Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

This cult stash is located just north of the Ranger Station on the Bright Falls map, on the western outskirts of town. Also worth noting is that this area is near where you’ll soon find the Boltcutters, allowing you access to other spots in the 3 main areas you previously couldn’t open. It’s also just before a really significant story development for Saga’s side, so get ready!

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023