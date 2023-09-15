All Animal Level Rewards in Party Animals

Image: Source Technology

Many multiplayer titles have “battle passes” that allow players to earn rewards for good performance. Party Animals isn’t so different, offering a basic levelling system that provides outfits and emotes for those climbing the ranks. There are 100 levels for players to obtain, with a few of them featuring some especially unique items. Anyone playing Party Animals should know about all Animal Level rewards alongside which levels they can be obtained at.

All Rewards for Increasing Animal Level in Party Animals

There are six types of rewards in Party Animals. These rewards are avatars, outfits, cookies, Nemo Bucks, Egg Coins, and emotes. Avatars will let you change your in-game picture while outfits will let you change your actual appearance. Cookies, Nemo Bucks, and Egg Coins can be used in the in-game shop, and emotes are simple pictures that can be used in matches or messages. While some of these rewards are more valuable than others, you’ll still have to get to level 100 if you want to unlock everything unique.

Here are all the rewards, separated by category:

Avatar and Outfit rewards Level 2 — Valiente Avatar Level 3 — Valiente Outfit Level 6 — Bacon Avatar Level 10 — Bacon Outfit Level 15 — Hammer Avatar Level 18 — Hammer Outfit Level 22 — Bob Avatar Level 26 — Bob Outfit Level 31 — Storm Harry Avatar Level 34 — Storm Harry Outfit Level 37 — Ancient Underbite Avatar Level 41 — Ancient Underbite Outfit Level 46 — PJ Coco Avatar Level 49 — PJ Coco Outfit Level 52 — Raincoat Macchiato Avatar Level 56 — Raincoat Macchiato Outfit Level 60 — Viking Otta Avatar Level 63 — Viking Otta Outfit Level 66 — Canada Lloyd Avatar Level 69 — Canada Lloyd Outfit Level 72 — Fieldbite Avatar Level 75 — Fieldbite Outfit Level 79 — Diver Otta Avatar Level 82 — Diver Otta Outfit Level 85 — AFL Barbie Avatar Level 88 — AFL Barbie Outfit Level 91 — Space Nemo Avatar Level 94 — Space Nemo Outfit Level 98 — Knight Carrot Avatar Level 100 — Knight Carrot Outfit

Cookie rewards Levels 4, 7, 11, 14, 17, 20, 24, 27, 30, 33, 36, 39, 42, 47, and 50 — 1500 Cookies Levels 53, 55, 59, 62, 65, 68, 71, 73, 78, 80, 84, 86, and 89 — 2500 Cookies Levels 92 and 97 — 5000 Cookies All levels after 100 — 3000 Cookies

Egg Coin rewards Levels 5, 12, 19, 23, 29, 35, 43, 48, 57, 64, 70, 76, 83, 90, and 95 — One Egg Coin

Nemo Bucks rewards Levels 8, 13, 25, 32, 44, 54, 61, 67, 81, and 87 — 200 Nemo Bucks Levels 21 and 38 — 400 Nemo Bucks Levels 58, 74, and 93 — 600 Nemo Bucks Level 99 — 1000 Nemo Bucks

Emote rewards Level 9 — Watching Emote Level 16 — Sigh Emote Level 28 — Cry Emote Level 40 — Confusion Emote Level 51 — Puke Emote Level 77 — Cool Emote Level 96 — Gold Poop Emote



Of note, the Nemo Bucks rewards do not get a consistent increase as players level up, instead only occasionally increasing to 400 or 600 before dropping back down to 200. Additionally, all avatars precede their outfit counterparts, helping players anticipate when they’ll get their most wanted appearance. If you’re more interested in items from the shop, consider checking out some codes instead of grinding your level. Keep these rewards in mind as you play more games of Party Animals so you’ll know what to aim for!