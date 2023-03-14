All Arenas in WWE 2K23, Ranked

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jumping into the ring is one of the most electrifying parts of WWE 2K23, and finding the perfect battleground is one of the key parts to enjoying your time breaking into the world of pro wrestling. With so many arenas to choose from, knowing which are the best, and which ones are just not as exciting can help your immersion hit new heights. Let’s rank all of the arenas on which are the most exciting and electrifying, compared to those that may just be a little too plain for our tastes.

All WWE 2K23 Arenas Ranked From Worst To Best

While tier lists and ranked lists are subjective, it gives you at least a base idea of where you’d like to start your career or next quick play session off in. While you may disagree to an extent, these are our thoughts on what the best Arenas in WWE 2K23 are at the moment.

D-Tier Arenas In WWE 2K23

While there are no bad arenas in WWE 2K23, these are just some of the ones that we view to be boring. Some may love them, but the majority should agree that these are just rather plain overall and don’t bring the excitement the way they should.

High School Gym – BCW

Clash At The Castle

NXT Level Up

RAW – Thunderdome

Smackdown – Thunderdome

NXT 2021

Survivor Series 2022

NXT Stand & Deliver

C-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23

Things are starting to heat up now, and these arenas showcase that. While there is still some boringness to them all, these are going to start showing off what the WWE is all about: flair and finesse. With some subtle tweaks, these could be some of the best around in the future.

Wrestlemania Backlash

Elimination Chamber

NXT

RAW

ECW One Night Stand 2006

Queens Crown

NXT UK

B-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23

Almost nailing the perfect level of style and substance, these arenas could bring you back to the nostalgic days of yore, or help you get into the new-age style that the franchise is known for. Since there are quite a few arenas overall, these could be a great first entry point for players.

Day 1

Smackdown

NXT New Year’s Evil

Hell in a Cell

Summerslam

Extreme Rules

NXT Wargames Single

NXT Great American Bash

A-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23

Seeing these arenas are bound to get your blood pumping, and get you ready for whatever is coming next. Be ready for some high-flying action when you jump into these arenas, as you’ll instantly be ready to frog splash your way to the top.

WCW Monday Nitro

Royal Rumble

Mixed Match Challenge

Wrestlemania 22

WWE Main Event

Wrestlemania 38

King of the Ring

S-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23

These are the cream of the crop, the best of the best. All of these arenas, no matter your playstyle, are going to offer some of the most electrifying and exciting fights of the night, so grab your tag team partner and get ready for some action.

WCW Halloween Havoc 1997

NXT In Your House

NXT 2.0

RAW 2005

Money In The Bank

Summerslam 1988

There isn’t a bad ring in the game, but some of them do shine a bit brighter than others. No matter where you choose to throw down, you’re in for the time of your life when you jump into the world of WWE 2K23.

