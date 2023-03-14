All Arenas in WWE 2K23, Ranked

Jumping into the ring is one of the most electrifying parts of WWE 2K23, and finding the perfect battleground is one of the key parts to enjoying your time breaking into the world of pro wrestling. With so many arenas to choose from, knowing which are the best, and which ones are just not as exciting can help your immersion hit new heights. Let’s rank all of the arenas on which are the most exciting and electrifying, compared to those that may just be a little too plain for our tastes.
All WWE 2K23 Arenas Ranked From Worst To Best
While tier lists and ranked lists are subjective, it gives you at least a base idea of where you’d like to start your career or next quick play session off in. While you may disagree to an extent, these are our thoughts on what the best Arenas in WWE 2K23 are at the moment.
D-Tier Arenas In WWE 2K23
While there are no bad arenas in WWE 2K23, these are just some of the ones that we view to be boring. Some may love them, but the majority should agree that these are just rather plain overall and don’t bring the excitement the way they should.
- High School Gym – BCW
- Clash At The Castle
- NXT Level Up
- RAW – Thunderdome
- Smackdown – Thunderdome
- NXT 2021
- Survivor Series 2022
- NXT Stand & Deliver
C-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23
Things are starting to heat up now, and these arenas showcase that. While there is still some boringness to them all, these are going to start showing off what the WWE is all about: flair and finesse. With some subtle tweaks, these could be some of the best around in the future.
- Wrestlemania Backlash
- Elimination Chamber
- NXT
- RAW
- ECW One Night Stand 2006
- Queens Crown
- NXT UK
B-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23
Almost nailing the perfect level of style and substance, these arenas could bring you back to the nostalgic days of yore, or help you get into the new-age style that the franchise is known for. Since there are quite a few arenas overall, these could be a great first entry point for players.
- Day 1
- Smackdown
- NXT New Year’s Evil
- Hell in a Cell
- Summerslam
- Extreme Rules
- NXT Wargames Single
- NXT Great American Bash
A-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23
Seeing these arenas are bound to get your blood pumping, and get you ready for whatever is coming next. Be ready for some high-flying action when you jump into these arenas, as you’ll instantly be ready to frog splash your way to the top.
- WCW Monday Nitro
- Royal Rumble
- Mixed Match Challenge
- Wrestlemania 22
- WWE Main Event
- Wrestlemania 38
- King of the Ring
S-Tier Arenas in WWE 2K23
These are the cream of the crop, the best of the best. All of these arenas, no matter your playstyle, are going to offer some of the most electrifying and exciting fights of the night, so grab your tag team partner and get ready for some action.
- WCW Halloween Havoc 1997
- NXT In Your House
- NXT 2.0
- RAW 2005
- Money In The Bank
- Summerslam 1988
There isn’t a bad ring in the game, but some of them do shine a bit brighter than others. No matter where you choose to throw down, you’re in for the time of your life when you jump into the world of WWE 2K23.
- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023