All Armor Trim Smithing Template Locations in Minecraft

Armor Trim Smithing Templates allow you to create visually impressive armor patterns in Minecraft. There are 16 Armor Trim Smithing Templates so far, but to unlock them, you need to know their locations. Here is how to get all 16 Armor Trim Smithing Templates in Minecraft.

Minecraft: All 16 Armor Trim Smithing Template Locations, Explained

Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tails introduced Armor Trim Smithing Templates. Armor trim can be applied to Helmets, Chestplates, Leggings, and Boots, and they have no gameplay advantage — armor trims are purely cosmetic.

To unlock the 16 new patterns that Armor Trim Smithing Templates each hold, you need to find the templates in the Overworld. Each Armor Trim Smithing Template is found in its respective area’s chest.

Here is where and how to find all Armor Trim Smithing Templates in Minecraft:

Trail Ruins: Wayfinder, Raiser, Shaper, and Host Armor Trims Since Trail Ruins don’t have chests, templates are found by brushing Suspicious Gravel.

Pillager Outpost: Sentry Armor Trim

Desert Pyramid: Dune Armor Trim

Shipwreck: Coast Armor Trim

Jungle Temple: Wild Armor Trim

Ocean Monument: Tide Armor Trim Since Ocean Monuments don’t have chests, the Tide Armor Trim Template can drop from defeated Elder Guardians.

Ancient City: Ward and Silence Armor Trims

Woodland Mansion: Vex Armor Trim

Nether Fortress: Rib Armor Trim

Bastion Remnant: Snout Armor Trim

Stronghold: Eye Armor Trim

End City: Spire Armor Trim

How to Change Armor Trim Color in Minecraft

While the Armor Trim Smithing Templates you find determine the pattern on your armor, the color changes based on the material you used to apply the trim.

Here are all the materials you can use to change your armor color in Minecraft:

Iron

Copper

Gold

Lapis

Emerald

Diamond

Netherite

Redstone

Amethyst

Quartz

Armor Trim Smithing Templates give you another reason to get back into Minecraft and explore the rare structures that yield different templates. To add to that, you can finally change your armor color! If you’re not big into armor, check out where to find Cherry Groves.

- This article was updated on June 7th, 2023