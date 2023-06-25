Image: FromSoftware Inc.

Elden Ring is a massive game with arguably the most complex design for discovering secrets. No matter how many hours you have put into the game, there always seems to be something new that you will encounter. It may take some time, but eventually, you will come across Bell Bearing Hunters — four in total, that offer great rewards and a challenging fight. You’ll want to find these Hunters as soon as possible, as they will unlock more items to purchase at the Twin Maiden Husks Store. This guide will cover all Bell Bearing Hunter locations in Elden Ring.

Every Bell Bearing Hunter Location in Elden Ring

Bell Bearing Hunters can be found in any order you would like, but this guide will go in the order players will most likely encounter first. Remember that Bell Bearing Hunters only spawn at specific times of the day. Here are all the Bell Bearing Hunter Locations in Elden Ring.

Bell Bearing Hunter Location #1 – Warmasters Shack

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first Bell Bearing Hunter can be found at Warmasters Shack in Stormhill. This Hunter only spawns at night, so rest at a Site of Grace or wait until nighttime for it to appear. You’ll know when the Bell Bearing Hunter is about to occur as there will be a change in music. Once defeated, the Hunter will drop the Bone Peddler’s Bell Bearing — here is everything the Bell Bearing adds to the Twin Maiden Husks Store.

Thin Animal Bones

Heavy Beast Bones

Bell Bearing Hunter Location #2 – Church of Vows

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The next Bell Bearing Hunter can be found at the Church of Vows in the eastern part of the Liurnia of Lakes region. Like the other Bell Bearing Hunter, this one will spawn at nighttime — so wait until evening by selecting the option at a Site of Grace. It can take more than one try, so if the Hunter doesn’t spawn, wait until nighttime again. Once defeated, the Hunter will drop the Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing. Below is everything the Bell Bearing will add to the Twin Maiden Husks Store.

Lumps of Flesh

Silvers of Meat

Turtle Neck Meat

Bell Bearing Hunter #3 – Hermit Merchant’s Shack

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can find another Bell Bearing Hunter at the Hermit Merchant’s Shack in Leyndell Royal Capital. This Hunter will only spawn at night, so follow the previous steps and wait at a Site of Grace until nighttime. Once defeated, the Hunter will drop the Medicine Peddler’s Bell Bearing. Below is everything the Bell Bearing will add to the Twin Maiden Husks Store.

Neutralizing Boluses

Stanching Boluses

Thawfrost Boluses

Stimulating Boluses

Bell Bearing Hunter Location #4 – Isolated Merchant’s Shack

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last Bell Bearing Hunter can be found at the Isolated Merchant’s Shack in Dragonbarrow of the Caelid Region. Like any other Hunter, this Bell Bearing only spawns at night — so wait at a nearby Site of Grace until nighttime. Once defeated, this Hunter will drop the Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing. Below is everything that this Bell Bearing will add to the Twin Maiden Husks Store.

Gravity Stone Fan

Gravity Stone Chunk

There you have it — all Bell Bearing Hunter locations in Elden Ring. It’s good that you’re collecting all these Bell Bearings considering they help you craft more items!

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023