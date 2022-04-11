Elden Ring: All Legendary Talismans & How to Get Them

Elden Ring players can, during their journey throughout the Lands Between, make use of a wide array of different Talismans, all sure to not only boost their characters’ strengths but also make sure that they are ready to face many of the game’s bosses. With that said, among the many Talismans Elden Ring players can equip, the eight Legendary Talismans really set themselves apart, thanks to their massive boost in damage, stats, and other passive effects. Now, to help you get all of the Legendary Talismans in the game in a single playthrough here’s what each Legendary Talisman does and how to get them all in Elden Ring.

All Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring & How to Get Them

As we said above, there are a total of eight Legendary Talismans in Elden Ring, with most of them being focused on either providing exclusive or improved overall buffs, when compared to their standard variants. With that said, here’s are all the Legendary Talismans in Elden Rings, as well as how to get them:

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman: Massively boosts physical resistance. Located on Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, in the Drainage Channel area. More specifically, you can find the talisman by following the roots located past the Site of Grace and then platforming until you reach a tower with a hole in the ceiling. From that, jump down to find the talisman on a chest guarded by a few Pests.

Erdtree's Favor+2: Greatly boosts HP, Stamina, and equip load. Can be found on Leyndell, Ashen Capital, at the top of a gigantic root located in an open area featuring many Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit bosses. The area can be accessed by going down a gigantic elevator.

Godfrey Icon: Increases the damage of charged speels, incantations, and weapon skills. Can be acquired by defeating Godefroy the Grafted, the boss of the Golden Lineage Evergaol, located in the Altus Plateau region.

Marika's Soreseal: Offers a 5 point stat increase in Mind, Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane, while also increasing the damage received. Can be found on Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, in a room sealed behind an Imp Statue. The room will be featured in the area located directly below the bridge guarded by an Erdtree Avatar.

Moon of Nokstella: Increases your memory slots by two. Located in a chest located inside the throne room of Nokstella, Eternal City.

Old Lord's Talisman: Increases the duration of both your spells and your incantations. Can be found in a tower located east of the Dragon Temple Rooftop Site of Grace, located in the Crumbling Farum Azula area.

Radagon Icon: Decreases the casting time of spells and incantations. Can be found by heading to the upper level of the Debate Parlor Site of Grace, at Raya Lucaria Academy. The talisman can be acquired by first climbing a ladder located past a ledge located at the side of the building and then heading further up.

Radagon's Soreseal: Offers a 5 point stat increase in Vigor, Endurance, Strength, and Dexterity, while also increasing the damage received. Can be found by examining a body on Fort Faroth, on Caelid. The body will be located on the first level of the area, in a portion only available after climbing up to the second level of the area and then jumping down through the construction plates.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.