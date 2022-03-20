Elden Ring: How to Get to Crumbling Farum Azula

One of the toughest areas players will encounter in Elden Ring is Crumbling Farum Azula. This area is a requirement for any player that wants to complete the game. Only by defeating the major boss of Farum Azula will players be able to access the final location in Elden Ring and achieve their goal of becoming Elden Lord. While the only way to reach the main section of this area is through important story events, there’s more than one way to get to Crumbling Farum Azula.

How to Get to Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring

The only way to access the main section of Farum Azula is to commit the cardinal sin, which is an action you can start working your way towards after defeating the main boss of Leyndell. After defeating the Fire Giant as well, you’ll be able to explore the edge of the Forge of the Giants. A Site of Grace will await your arrival; performing a special action while resting there will teleport you to Crumbling Farum Azula. Be warned that this is a point of no return, so you should take care to obtain any items you might miss otherwise.

If you’re interested in seeing the area first – either to get a feel for its enemies or to check if its performance on PC is acceptable – there’s another way to do so. All you need to do is find the Four Belfries and use one of its towers to travel to the Crumbling Lands. This will place you in a disconnected portion of Crumbling Farum Azula, allowing you to battle a couple of enemies native to that region. It will also provide you access to the Pearldrake Talisman, one of the best Talismans in all of Elden Ring. The enemies guarding it are very powerful, as well, providing some great experience for when you enter this area in full.

