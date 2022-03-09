Elden Ring: Where to Go After Beating the Fire Giant

Once the Tarnished has felled the story boss at the Mountaintops of the Giants, it almost seems like things are at an end. That’s not the case. There is more map yet to be explored. So, after defeating the Fire Giant in Elden Ring, here is where you go after.

Where to go after beating the Fire Giant in Elden Ring

There is a section that opens up northwest of the arena that you can travel to. It’s called the Forge of the Giants. Be careful not to fall down in this extremely high elevated area. You’ll find a Site of Grace here that will give you the option to talk to Melina. She’ll ask you if you’re ready to commit a cardinal sin.

Saying “I’m ready” will bring you forward to the next part of the game. Saying no won’t lock you out of anything. If you do say you’re ready, you’ll be teleported to an area that you would have gotten a sneak peek of if you teleported to it from The Four Belfries.

You’ll go through an area that’s entirely separated from the rest of the Lands Between. If you go here, be prepared to fight enemies who are even tougher than they were back in Leyndell or the Mountaintops of the Giants. To not go into heavy spoilers, one of the tougher bosses in the game does reside here, so bring your best skills and make sure your build is up to snuff.

Before you commit to this cardinal sin, you may want to check out the spoils of your last battle against the Fire Giant. His Remembrance has a rather strong whip that can excel against enemies weak to Strike and Fire damage.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.