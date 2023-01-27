All Bombirdier Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While on their journey through Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players will encounter powerful Titans as part of the Path of Legends storyline. This storyline will eventually pit players against a Bombirdier, one of the newest additions to the franchise. This mischievous bird has a few tricks up its sleeve — rather, its apron — that might leave unprepared battlers in for a surprise. Those aiming to complete Scarlet and Violet or even to simply compete online will benefit from knowing the weaknesses Bombirdier suffers from, as well as which Pokémon to use against it.

All Bombirdier Weaknesses and How to Take Advantage of them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bombirdier is a Flying/Dark-type. This makes it weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. It has decent stats all around with its most exceptional stat being Attack. However, you should avoid using Ice-types in a battle against this foe, as one of the abilities it can have is Rocky Payload. This effectively gives it the offensive strengths of a Rock-type without the defensive upsides or weaknesses. It also has access to quite a few Rock-type attacks, making it an effective counter even to itself.

The best Pokémon to use against Bombirdier are pure Fairy-types. Dachsbun can be surprisingly effective thanks to its massive Defense stat, allowing it to survive practically anything Bombirdier might throw at it. It’s also very likely to move before Bombirdier unless the Flying/Dark-type sets up a Tailwind, and even then it simply won’t be able to do much. Other Fairy-types are either slower overall or have a second type that’s weak to some of Bombirdier’s moves. If you’re trying to take out the one you fight during the Path of Legends, finding a Pawmi and evolving it into Pawmo should be more than enough. Its great Attack and high Speed will let it knock this bird right out of the sky!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023