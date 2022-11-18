How to Evolve Fidough into Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of different Pokémon to find in Scarlet and Violet. Many of the weaker, simpler Pokémon can be found very early in the wild while others can only be found late into the game. Fidough isn’t particularly difficult to obtain, but much like the other pint-sized Pokémon, it has a larger evolution that might take some extra time to find. Luckily, players who found a Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can easily evolve it into Dachsbun, requiring no extra Poké Balls or items whatsoever.

What do Players Need to Evolve Fidough into Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Fidough’s evolution is able to be found simply through some extra levels. There are no items or techniques required. All Fidough needs is to reach level 26, and at that point it will evolve into Dachsbun. If you’re having trouble finding some good places to level it up, you can always complete some Tera Raids and try to obtain candies for extra experience points. This should give you plenty of extra levels to get this bread-like Pokémon to its final form.

Dachsbun is much stronger than Fidough, but its true strength lies in its defense. Dachsbun is incredibly bulky despite its low HP, and as a Fairy-type, it can resist some of the most powerful attacks out there. Additionally, this evolved Pokémon has a special ability. By using it against Fire-type moves, the damage is nullified and Dachsbun’s defense increases to even higher levels. This bulk can turn Dachsbun into a perfect shield for your team, especially if you have many other Pokémon weak to Fire moves. Bait your opponent into sending out a fiery foe, switch into the bread-based dog, and watch as they try fruitlessly to chip away at it. Just beware that Dachsbun still doesn’t have great HP, so you won’t end up with much luck if your foes manage to get a critical hit!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo Switch exclusives.