Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Dachsbun’s Well-Baked Body Ability Explained

Fidough was one of the first Pokemon to introduce Generation 9 before the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and after stealing the hearts of almost every trainer who saw one, it’s no surprise that it quickly became one of the most sought-after Pokemon to find first within Paldea. But, if you’ve had a Fidough kicking around in your party for long enough to evolve into Dachsbun, you may have noticed a new ability pop up. Well-Baked Body is a new addition to abilities in the Pokemon Universe, so read on to find out precisely what it does and how it can benefit your party.

What Does the Well-Baked Body Ability Do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Well-Baked Body ability is Dachsbun’s first ability and is also unique to the Pokemon. While it may not appear to do anything at first, as soon as the Pokemon is hit with a fire-type move, you will notice some significant changes. Funnily enough, when hit with a fire-type move, Dachsbun will take no damage, but instead, its defense stat will be sharply boosted. So if you find yourself in a sticky situation with either a fire-type trainer or a particularly fierce fire-type Pokemon, Dachsbun may be a valuable addition to your party.

Since Dachsbun is a pure fairy-type Pokemon, fire-type moves would not be super effective in the first place; however, having the ability to resist fire-type moves is new for the generation entirely. Interestingly, Fidough doesn’t share this ability with its evolution and instead utilizes the Own Tempo ability. So if you have stumbled across either a Fidough or a Dachsbun in the wild and are questioning whether they would be a valuable addition to your team, consider how beneficial this new ability could be. Fire-type trainers offer a ferocious attitude at the best of times, so having a secret slice of extra help could do some good.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.