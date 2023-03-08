Image: Amazon Games

In Lost Ark, players can get the materials needed to get the Brelshaza set of armor and weapons by completing the Brelshaza Legion Raid and massively increasing the honing level of their new gear by performing Gear Transfers. But what is the conversion rate for all Brelshaza gear pieces in Lost Ark?

All Brelshaza Gear in Lost Ark: Brelshaza Gear Conversion Chart

After completing the Legion Raid on either normal or hard difficulty, you will need to expend 40 Brelshaza Horns to craft a single Brelshaza armor piece and 100 to craft Brelshaza weapons. After receiving your First Clear Reward bonuses, you can acquire around 50-60 Horns per raid completed (all gates).

After getting your chosen piece of gear, and as you can check out in the Brelshaza Gear Conversion Chart below, you will be able to raise their Honing level to 12 (1510) by performing a gear transfer with a level 20 (1490) Legendary/Relic Gear piece.

Using 21,22,23,24, and 25-level pieces of gear will allow you to boost the honing level of your chosen Brelshaza piece to 13, 14, 15/16, 17/18, and 19/20 respectively.

Legendary/Relic Gear Honing Level Score Converted Brelshaza Honing Level Score 20 1490 > 12 1510 21 1505 > 13 1520 22 1520 > 14 1530 23 1535 > 15/16 1540/1550 24 1550 > 17/18 1560/1570 25 1575 > 19/20 1580/1590

Given the percentage earned by performing the transfer as well as the success rate of the final product’s future honing attempts, many of the most prominent faces in the community advise players to perform it on level 19 to 20 pieces of gear.

To increase your chances of completing the raid and getting all of the materials needed to craft the new pieces of gear, don’t forget to also check out the best support classes in Lost Ark.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023