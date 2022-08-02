All Cars in Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC

Forza Horizon 5 has recently had the release of the Hot Wheels DLC which has had over a million players jump into the DLC in under two weeks which is extremely impressive. With all of those players beginning to rev up their engines on the new tracks, many people may be wondering what cars have actually been added to the game in addition to the various new tracks. This guide article will take you through all of the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC cars for you. Whether you are simply starting up the game for the first time and working your way up the base content or are instead focusing on the DLC, knowing about these cars will certainly be of benefit to you!

All Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC Cars

The following table will list every car added with the DLC and give you details about each car.

Hot Wheels DLC Car Information 2012 Hot Wheels: Bad to the Blade If you are looking for a heavily inspired Hot Wheels car within the experience then this car will certainly do the trick. With a stylish design and more, it will offer you everything you need! 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 Having 1800+ horsepower, this car will have no problem flying by on the new tracks that you will get to experience. 2020 SIERRA Cars #23 Yokohama ALPHA This specific car can be unlocked by firstly completing the Hot Wheels Goliath event and then also becoming the ‘Hot Wheels Legend’. This vehicle is one of the more unique cars so if you are a collector, this is definitely one to add to the list. 2018 Chevrolet Hot Wheels COPO Camaro Who doesn’t enjoy a great Camaro? With the Hot Wheels Camaro, you will be rolling up in style no matter what track you opt to race on or whatever area you may be exploring. 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II This car is remaining true to the past of Hot Wheels with an inspired car based on the first batch of Hot Wheels cars that were released all the way back in 1968. Yes, over 50 years ago! 1993 Schuppan 962CR This car is one of the fastest of all time so having it in your collection certainly is going to give you an excellent advantage. Be sure to grab this car as soon as possible within the DLC! 2018 SUBARU WRX STI ARX If you’re looking for a car that wouldn’t look out of place on the same streets you drive to work every day but also pack a punch at the same time. This is the car for you! Bringing excellent off-road capabilities and more, it’s time to bring Subaru back to the forefront of your choices within the experience. 2019 Brabham BT62 Many racing fans will know of the Brabham legacy and no doubt be excited to get the chance to drive another Brabham car in the DLC. 2013 Hot Wheels Baja Bone Shaker It wouldn’t be a complete list of cars without a stellar 4×4 on the list. The design of this car even has a beautiful skull metallic feature on the front with what sort of looks like hands going along the front too. 2006 Mosler MT900 GT3 Finally there is this exquisite car also up for grabs in the DLC. With a stylish design on the front of the car especially and even around the sides, you will be taking to those tracks in style with this car.

As can be observed, there are a lot of excellent cars on offer for you with the Hot Wheels DLC. Time to continue adding to your ever-increasing list of cars!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now and playable on the following platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.