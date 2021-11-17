In Playground Games’ Forza Horizon 5 players have the opportunity to take part in a wide variety of racing modes, or events, all sure to get your adrenaline pumping and motivate you to tune up your cars and master the game’s controls. And among all the modes available, Drag Racing is without a doubt a fan favorite. But how can you drag race on Forza Horizon 5?

How to Drag Race on Forza Horizon 5: Cars, Tips, and Tricks

First, to be able to race against the best on Forza Horizon 5 you need a worthy machine. With that said, when choosing drag cars you should pay close attention to their handling as well as their overall speed and acceleration since they need to be able to leave their opponents in the dust while also being able to stay on top after the first few seconds. While we cannot tell you which car will work best for you, we can say that the best drag car in the game right now is the Koenigsegg Jesko 2020. You can drag race by going to the racing locations showcased on the map.

After selecting your ideal car, it is vital that you pay close attention to how well you control it, all while constantly adapting to the track in question. For that, it’s important to start the race smoothly, which can be done by keeping your acceleration meter around 1/3-1/4 of your max speed and by changing your gears manually as you go. Remember, in drag racing, it’s not only indispensable that you reach your top speed in time, but it is also vital that you can maintain the lead once you take a hold of it. For that, keeping your car as straight as possible is recommended, so don’t let the involvement take off your focus and don’t rush.

Forza Horizon 5 is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game is also already available as part of the Xbox Game Pass library. You can check out our review for the game here.