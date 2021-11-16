Forza Horizon 5 has officially been released and car enthusiasts have been making their way to the world which Forza Horizon 5 offers in all of its glorious detail. From the shimmering sands to the glistening mountaintops, there is something for everyone in the latest instalment. Notably, players will be wanting to research and get their well-driven hands on the best cars in the game for drag races. This guide will take you over some of the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5 which you will be able to take note of and decide upon which ones you most want to work towards getting in the game. Without further ado, get your engine revving, it’s time to start your racing journey.

What is Classed as a Drag Car in Forza Horizon 5?

There are a vast array of Drag cars in the experience and before you can start deciding what ones you most want to race and utilize, you will first have to make a choice of what archetype of car you would like.

A drag race car will usually have an extremely quick speed and have the handling to closely match. Fast acceleration is also of course always beneficial to have. Every car that you find in this list you will be able to use online as long as the servers are playing fair.

Examples of the Best Drag Cars in Forza Horizon 5

To start with, the Koenigsegg Jesko 2020 is an excellent drag racing car that can be utilised to get the edge over your opponents in the game with style. It has a sleek design with robust handling and speed with both ranking at 10. The acceleration on the other hand is 6.9 but has a launch rating of 7.4 which is a satisfactory value for leading a blazing trail in the drag race.

If you are looking for a long time fan-favourite car that’s made its appearance in other Forza games then the 2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition may be the option for you. With a 10 rating in handling, acceleration, and launch, with a fast speed to go along with those values, there is a clear advantage that can be gained by using this particular car.

While making your way to the hall of fame in Forza Horizon 5 another drag car that you could choose to pick up is the Rimac Concept Two which is known as one of the world’s most powerful hypercars. The car can reach 0-60 mph in 1.85 seconds which is perfect for drag racing and furthermore has a top speed of 288 miles per hour but can reach 186 mph in just 11.8 seconds. The acceleration is a 9.9 rating with the launch being a 10 rating. This is a car that screams drag race and it’s time you put it to the test on the track today.

It should be noted that also spending the time to tune the cars you choose will assist you in being the fastest racer in the drag race.

Will you be using these drag cars in Forza Horizon 5 this month?

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.