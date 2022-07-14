How to Complete the Treasure Hunt Speed Machines in Forza Horizon 5

With a brand new season in Forza Horizon 5, there are new Treasure Hunts to complete. This Treasure Hunt for Spring Season Series 9 can be tricky if you don’t know where to look, but we’ve got you covered. When you get the treasure, you’ll receive 5,000 XP and 100 Forzathon Points. Here is your guide to the Treasure Hunter Speed Machines challenge in Forza Horizon 5.

Treasure Hunt Speed Machines in Forza Horizon 5

To view this challenge, head into the Festival Playlist, make sure you are in Spring, and scroll over to the Treasure Hunt Speed Machines challenge. The first Treasure Clue talks about German sports cars and splitting a zone in three. This means that you need to get three stars in any speed zone with a German sports car.

Any German sports car will work for this challenge, but to be sure, go with the Volkswagen Gold GTI 1983. Also, any speed zone will work so choose one that you are confident you can get three stars in. A good one to try for this challenge is the Punta Allen speed zone.

Once you have completed it with three stars, you’ll unlock the next clue for the Treasure Hunt. Return to how you viewed the hint before and click it. The map will show up with a red zone indicating the treasure is found there. Fast travel or drive over the bridge and go under it. The treasure is sitting under the left side of the left bridge.

Smash the treasure and you’ll earn 100 Forzathon Points, earn 5,000 XP, and have completed the Treasure Hunt Speed Machines challenge in Forza Horizon 5. If you’re looking for more Forza Horizon 5 content, check out our dedicated Forza Horizon 5 page. Good luck and drive safe!

Forza Horizon 5 is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.