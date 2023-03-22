Image: Valve, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Today, more than two decades after its humble beginning as a fan-made Half-Life mod, the Counter-Strike franchise rose to be one of the most popular FPS franchises in the world, as well as the staple for the genre. But how many Counter-Strike titles are there? Now, here are all the main Counter-Strike games, in order of release.

All Counter-Strike Games in Release Order

The first game of the franchise, Counter-Strike, was released in 2000, exclusively for PC. The game was later re-released for Xbox consoles. Counter-Strike was then followed by 2004’s Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, the first game in the series to feature a full single-player campaign.

Later that same year, Valve released Counter-Strike Source, a remake of the original game. The game was the first overall title in the franchise to feature Valve’s Source Engine.

In 2012, eight years after the debut of Source, Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment released Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The title was released for PC, and MacOS, as well as for both the PS3 and Xbox 360. The game’s Linux version was then released in 2014.

On March 2023, Valve officially announced Counter-Strike 2. The game will feature a new engine and is set to be released in the Summer of 2023.

Apart from the main games. Valve also released a few spin-offs for the main franchise, with 2003’s arcade-exclusive Counter-Strike Neo, as well as the PC-exclusives Counter-Strike Online (2008), Counter-Strike Online 2 (2012), and Counter-Strike Nexon: Studio (2014).

