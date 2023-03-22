How to Get Into the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

Image: Valve

Counter-Strike 2 is coming in the summer of 2023, and much like other popular online multiplayer shooters, this will replace the previous iteration. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (or CS:GO) will be succeeded by this new installment, featuring sophisticated, realistic tweaks to the existing formula. For those wanting to get in on the experience as soon as possible, there is a Limited Test available for players to test the waters of Counter-Strike 2.

How to Join the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

If you want in on the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test, you’ll be selected to join based on your Steam account standing, and recent playtime on official Valve servers. Your overall trustworthiness as a CS:GO player will be taken into consideration, and if you’ve been selected, you’ll see the notification on the CS: GO main menu.

The notification you receive will be an invitation to join Counter-Strike 2 for its Limited Test period, so take the following steps:

Select ‘Enroll’ to start the download process.

Once it’s complete, relaunch CS:GO.

Select the Limited Test option to run the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test.

If you’ve not been added to the Limited Test, have no fear, additional players are added over time. Valve has generously provided an FAQ going over these details and more here. The Limited Test will run for a time yet to be specified, so be sure to keep an eye on the Counter-Strike blog for updates. It is intended to run to eliminate any major gameplay issues before the summer launch.

What is Coming to CS2? Counter-Strike 2 vs. CS:GO

Despite the core experience remaining very similar, it’s a vast visual improvement as well as an impressive overhaul. Changes include:

Highly responsive and immersive smoke grenade effects

More detailed VFX thanks to Source 2 visuals

Gore and environment effect improvements

Improved UI

Inventory carried over from CS:GO

Source 2 Item Workshop and tools for map creators

These are just a small glimpse at the changes brought forth by this update. Be sure to keep an eye out for any news about Counter-Strike 2 in the coming days.

- This article was updated on March 22nd, 2023