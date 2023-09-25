All Dogtown Tarot Card Locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 adds a new set of Tarot Card collectibles to the game, expanding V’s collection by four. While there are only four new Tarot Cards to find in Dogtown, they’re hidden quite well among the clutter and destruction of Night City’s most dangerous district. Thankfully, a few of them are located right along the main questline and the others won’t take you too far out of your way to collect them. Here’s where to find all four new Dogtown Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Tarot #1: King of Cups

The very first Tarot Card that you can find in Phantom Liberty is located at the start of the expansion questline. Right outside of the stadium parking on the northern end of Dogtown, there’s a bright blue illustration of the King of Cups on the wall of a construction site. You’ll likely see it when you’re going to meet Songbird for the first time, beginning the Dogtown Tarot Card quest before you even set foot in Dogtown. Scan the graffiti to add this one to your collection.

Tarot #2: King of Pentacles

The second Tarot graffiti is also located along the main quest route of Phantom Liberty. Once you reach the hideout with President Myers, you’ll find this graffiti painted on the wall outside of the apartment in a dark hallway. If you missed it, just head back to the Kress Street apartment in Dogtown and take the elevator up. The graffiti is still there in the hallway.

Tarot #3: King of Wands

To find this Tarot graffiti, head to the southern edge of Dogtown near the basketball court where you first meet Solomon Reed. If you haven’t met Reed (played by Idris Elba) yet, just continue along the Phantom Liberty main storyline until you do. To the left of the seating area is a giant red graffiti piece painted on the wall of a staircase. Check the map above to see the exact location. Scan it to add the King of Wands to your collection.

Tarot #4: King of Swords

You can find this Tarot graffiti in the northwestern corner of Dogtown near Alex’s bar. There are all sorts of vendors in this part of Dogtown, and you can find this piece of odd graffiti painted on a wall in an alley to the east of the nearby Ripperdoc. It can be a bit difficult to find since it’s hidden among clutter and trash.

