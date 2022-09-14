All Dust 2 Callouts in CS:GO

Dust 2 is one of the most popular maps in the entire Counter-Strike series. The map was first released in 2001 in CS 1.1 and has since been in every installment of the series including CS:GO. Overall, the map is comparatively easier to navigate than the others. If you’re starting out in CS:GO, this map is a nice one to start with, and knowing some of the Dust 2 callouts will help you go the extra mile while starting out.

That said, callouts are something that you need to get used to. Callouts are nothing but names given to specific spots in the game. To begin with, callouts might seem unnecessary and complicated, but once you’ve gotten used to them, you will be able to give out very specific information on the fly. That said, here’s a quick rundown of all the callouts that you will come across in Dust 2 in CS:GO.

All Dust 2 CS:GO map callouts

We’ve added callouts to the map above, courtesy of csgoboard.com, that you will come across while playing in Dust 2 in CS:GO. Just like we used the blank map to designate the different callouts at their spots on the map, you can use the blank maps to draw up strategies. This site features callouts from almost every map in the game till now. That said, here’s a quick breakdown of all the spots that you will come across while playing on this fabled map in the game.

Back Plat

B Back Site

Be Plat

Double Stack

Fence

Big Box

B Window

B Default Plant

B Doors

B Car

Close

B Closet

B Boxes

Scaffolding

CT Mid

CT Spawn

Mid Doors

Close Mid Doors

Xbox

Catwalk

A Short

Stairs

A Plat

Goose

Barrels

A Default Plant

A Ramp

A Cross

Elevator

Short Boost

A Car

A Long

Long Corner

Blue

Pit Plat

Pit

Side Pit

Long Doors

Outside Long

Top Mid

Mid

Palm

Right Side Mid

Suicide

Lower Tunnels

Upper Tunnels

Outside Tunnels

T Ramp

T Plat

T Spawn

If you’re just starting out, you might find this list of names quite overwhelming. It isn’t possible for someone to remember all the callouts right off the bat. However, a couple of games in and you will start getting accustomed to these names. Moreover, knowing these callouts is quite important if you want to play CS:GO properly.

Being able to communicate effectively is essential when it comes to winning matches in CS:GO. Matches can get quite intense and fast-paced and orders are usually given on the fly. If you know the callouts, you will be able to communicate easily with your teammates. Just remember which team you’re playing on.

CS:GO is available now on PC through Steam