Are you looking for a way to convert your CS: GO sensitivity to Valorant? If you are, then you are in the right place. In competitive shooters like Valorant and CS: GO, precision is mandatory to make those heart-pumping clutches to win a match. Many players know how important their control settings are, and luckily for them, they will not have to guess what sensitivity to use when going from CS: GO to Riot Games’ competitive shooter called Valorant.

How to convert your CS: GO sensitivity to Valorant

Valorant launched a couple of years ago, and since then, it has become one of the best competitive shooters of recent years, competing with titles like CS: GO and Overwatch. Soon after its release, it spawned its own Esports scene, and since then, it has gathered a huge audience that keeps coming back after every update and major event. We will show you two ways to convert your CS: GO sensitivity to Valorant, so make sure you stick to the end of the article and pick the one best suits you.

DIY Method

This is one of the easiest ways to convert your CS: GO sensitivity to Valorant, and you will need to perform the following steps:

Open CS: GO and find your settings tab. There you will need to copy your sensitivity values.

Now, you will need to divide your CS: GO sensitivity number between 3.18181818.

The number that comes from that simple math operation will be your Valorant sensitivity.

AIMING.PRO

If you are not in the mood for using your calculator, you can also turn into one of the many websites that handle all the annoying math behind it. That is where Aiming.Pro comes in. To convert your CS: GO sensitivity to Valorant, you will need to do the following:

Go to the official Aiming.Pro website.

Scroll down to the bottom of the website and click on the Mouse Sensitivity Calculator button.

That will take you to a page where you will have to choose the game from which you want to convert your sensitivity, in this case, CS: GO and put the sensitivity that you had saved.

After that, you will need to choose Valorant as your second title, and automatically it will convert your sensitivity.

This is it; these are two of the easiest methods to convert your sensitivity from CS: GO to Valorant. If you are looking for more Valorant Guides like this, make sure to click on the previous link, and we will help you so you can win your next matches.

Valorant is available on PC. For more information about the game, go to the official Valorant Twitter account.