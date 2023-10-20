All Earth Landmark Locations in Starfield and How to Find Them

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The plot of Starfield may be fictional, but it’s built to expand upon the history and achievements of humankind 300 years in the future. This means there are real Earth landmark locations you can track down in Starfield, so here’s how to find them!

It’s not simply a matter of landing on Earth and tracking them down, either. You’ll need to find corresponding books that give you their locations. With our help, you’ll be able to find iconic Earth landmarks and their corresponding snowglobe mementos!

Where Are All the Earth Landmark Locations in Starfield?

For each landmark, aside from those affected by the main story, you’ll need to collect their corresponding book in Starfield. When you pick up each book, it will open an Activity marker and a location you can find on Earth for the landmarks, along with a marked snow globe you can find.

Most of these books will be scattered across the galaxy and often are encountered while playing the main story or certain major questlines. We have gathered the Earth landmark locations, and how to unlock them in Starfield below:

Starfield Earth Landmark Landmark Name Book Book Location London Landmark The Shard Oliver Twist Sinclair’s Books, Akila City Cairo Landmark The Pyramids The Ancient Civilization of Egypt Sinclair’s Books, Akila City New York Landmark Empire State Building Our Lost Heritage MAST Office of the President, New Atlantis Los Angeles Landmark US Bank Tower Hope Family Tree Hopetown, Ron Hope’s desk Saint Louis Landmark Gateway Arch The Price of Destiny Benjamin Bayu’s penthouse, Trade Tower, Neon* Shanghai Landmark Shanghai Tower Essentials of Modern Macroeconomics ECS Constant (above Paradiso) in a classroom near the whiteboard Hong Kong Landmark International Commerce Center Maurice Lyon’s Journal New Homestead museum shelf, Titan, Saturn Osaka Landmark Abeno Harukas Diary of Kyosuke Nagata Delgado’s quarters nightstand, The Key** Dubai Landmark Burj Khalifa Race to the Heavens Larry Dumbrosky’s suite, Siren of the Stars ** NASA Launch Tower NASA Launch Tower N/A, Main Story N/A, Main Story Luna Landmark The Apollo Lander Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal Matteo’s room, The Lodge Mars Landmark The Opportunity Rover MER Program exhibit NASA Launch Tower*** *Pickpocket Benjamin Bayu for a key. **Only available during Crimson Fleet Questline. ***Missable, found during Main Story.

For most of these, the experience will be breezy one where you quickly pick up the books, but some are easy to miss, while others can be found later. Instances like Ron Hope’s office being locked after a certain questline can happen, but if you complete the Ryujin Industries questline, you’ll regain access.

Be sure to keep a separate save file for this, as you’ll not want to miss some available in the Crimson Fleet questline. Finally, these books can be acquired using the console menu, and getting them still activates their prompts. I recommend finding all the books first and setting yourself up for a fun landmarks tour to prevent too much back-and-forth. Happy trails!

- This article was updated on October 20th, 2023