All Edgerunners Memorial Locations in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The 2.0 update of Cyberpunk 2077 added more than gameplay enhancements. The game was already no stranger to referencing its hit show before then, but this update also added some extra visual references in the form of memorials. Fans of Edgerunners will almost certainly want to know the locations of each memorial in Cyberpunk 2077, allowing them to see a few extra tributes given to their favorite characters.

Locations of Each Edgerunners Memorial in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The memorials can be found within the North Oak Columbarium in Westbrook. This area can’t be accessed until the start of Act 2, so you’ll need to play through some of the main story first. Once you’re able to start accessing the city in full, getting to the Columbarium is as simple as driving over to it. There aren’t any other major requirements to get inside and see the memorials.

The Columbarium will have a number of different memorials, but the ones specific to Edgerunners can be found simply by walking forward. You’ll see a pair of memorials dedicated to four characters from the show along one of the right walls, and the back wall of the area will have two more. You can scan each memorial, though there isn’t much of a point in doing so, as none of them can be hacked.

Related: How to Get David’s Edgerunner Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

These memorials don’t have any hidden items or collectibles to find, simply being an extra nod to the show’s characters. If you haven’t watched the show, you might want to avoid the Columbarium for the time being, as it will undoubtedly be a massive spoiler. If you’re already familiar with Edgerunners, you might recognize the messages on each of them as being written by Lucy, a major character from the show. Long-time Cyberpunk fans should definitely check these locations out for themselves so they can truly appreciate the bittersweet callbacks.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023