How to Get David’s Edgerunner Jacket in Cyberpunk 2077

After watching the hit Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners you may be asking if it’s possible to obtain David’s iconic Edgerunner jacket in Cyberpunk 2077. Yes, it is! David started wearing his mother’s jacket symbolizing his loss of her and his way of keeping her memory alive. Still, it represented something more significant than this later in the series. It symbolized what he, his gang, and all future Edgerunner members (you included) stand for in Night City.

Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follow below.

How to Get David’s Edgerunner Jack in Cyberpunk 2077

Here’s how you obtain David’s jacket through a side quest:

First, travel to Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo, located in the Santo Domingo district. This location is where you find David’s apartment in Night City. The side job icon will take you to an alley where the green Edgerunners symbol is spray painted on the wall. You will find Brain Dance inside a trashcan featuring a clip from Edgerunners, which starts the side gig, Over the Edge. Text Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes Skip time by a few days, and you will receive a message from Falco that David’s crew is defunct, but he left you a gift. Travel to the Badlands Dam at the Dam Viewpoint David’s jacket will be inside a case with the same green Edgerunners symbol, located on the edge of a wall overlooking the environment.

Congratulations, you now look snazzy, just like David did in the show.

David’s Jacket Explained

If David’s jacket could talk, it would have some of the craziest stories. Here is the jacket’s transformation from a simple EMT outfit to a Night City icon.

David’s mother, Gloria, initially owned the jacket and wore it as an emergency medical technician in Night City. David started wearing it after she passed away during the events of the first episode. David decided to paint the green logo on the back of his jacket after Lucy was tinkering with it. When David installed the Arasaka prototype exoskeleton, he left his jack in his gang’s Edgerunner. Falco and Lucy escaped the fight between David and Adam Smasher in the Edgerunner, where David left his jacket.

Now that you can obtain his jacket, you can wear it on your journey through Night City. What new stories will it have to tell?

David’s Jacket Item Details

Type: Outer Torso

Outer Torso Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Mod Types: Empty Clothing Mod Slot

Empty Clothing Mod Slot Mod Slots: 2 x Mod slots

2 x Mod slots Weight: 3.0

David’s jacket isn’t the only cool Cyberpunk: Edgrunner easter eggs you can find in-game. For example, here is how to visit Rebecca’s apartment in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available for streaming on Netflix.