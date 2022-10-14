All Edgerunners Items, Weapons, and Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077 and Where to Find Them

Update 1.6 brought a ton of content to Cyberpunk 2077 that ties together the game with the hit Netflix show Cyberpunk: Edgreunners. Here are 20 of the best Cyberpunk: Edgerunners items, weapons, easter eggs, and all the details you need to find them in Night City. Some easter eggs you can only visit for fun, while others provide powerful weapons to help you dominate in Night City.

Spoilers for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners follow below.

Where to Find all Edgerunners Items, Weapons, and Easter Eggs in Cyberpunk 2077

Here is a comprehensive list of all Cyberpunk: Edgerunners items, weapons, locations, and easter eggs you can find in Cyberpunk 2077:

Buck-a-Slice Diner Chop Shop David and Lucy’s Jogging Area David’s Apartment David’s Jacket David’s Ripper Doc Jacked and Coke Bar Jimmy Kurosaki’s (JK) BD Lab Kiwi’s Apartment Lucy and David’s Apartment Lucy’s Apartment Nibbles the Cat Rebecca’s Apartment Rebecca’s Shotgun Sandevistan Shooting Range with Rebecca The David Martinez Drink Tom’s Diner Turbo Bar Wollesen St Station

Buck-a-Slice Diner

The Buck-a-Slice Diner, where Faraday shoots Kiwi, can be found using the Republic East fast travel point. This location is in the Santo Domingo, Arroyo district.

Chop Shop

The Chop Shop is where David Martinez and Maine hang out during the series. Next, you will need to travel to the San Amaro St fast travel point in Santo Domino within Rancho Coronado. Take a right, travel pasy the overhead freeway, and then enter the big complex across the street. Take another right once you enter the complex, and you will come across four storage units and a set of containers. This is the spot!

David and Lucy’s Jogging Area

During one of the episodes, David and Lucy jogged on a pier. This location can be found by using the Corporation St fast travel point. This will take you to the City Center Downtown district, where the pier is located.

David’s Apartment

Travel to the Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo using the Metro: Wollesen Street fast travel point. Walk down the stairs and take a left. You will see a giant yellow building with digital signs that say No Entry. Unfortunately, you cannot enter the building, but this location will lead you to another item, David’s jacket.

David’s Jacket

You can obtain David’s jacket by following these steps:

First, travel to Megabuilding H4 in Arroyo, located in the Santo Domingo district. This location is where you find David’s apartment in Night City. The side job icon will take you to an alley where the green Edgerunners symbol is spray painted on the wall. You will find Brain Dance inside a trashcan featuring a clip from Edgerunners, which starts the side gig, Over the Edge. Text Muamar “El Capitan” Reyes. Skip time by a few days, and you will receive a message from Falco that David’s crew is defunct, but he left you a gift. Travel to the Badlands Dam at the Dam Viewpoint. David’s jacket will be inside a case with the same green Edgerunners symbol, located on the edge of a wall overlooking the environment.

David’s Ripper Doc

David’s ripper doc, aptly named Doc, can be found in Santo Domingo using the Mission Waterfront fast travel point. Walk down the pier and find a building with a blue digital sign that says Ripperdoc open. Doc himself won’t be at the clinic, but you can still make modifications to your character.

Jacked and Coke Bar

The Jacked and Coke bar is where the Edgerunners crew attempt to steal data from the Arasaka driver. Travel to Heywood in Vista Del Rey district using the Metro: Congress and MLK fast travel point. The Tigerclaws now own this bar.

Jimmy Kurosaki’s (JK) BD Lab

Jimmy Kurosaki, better known as JK, was a renowned Braindance editor. Travel to Northside in the Watson district using the NID: Docks Fast travel point. This is where JK’s lab is located, but he will no longer be there due to the events of episode five.

Kiwi’s Apartment

Travel to the Watson district in Kabuki using the Sutter St fast travel point. Start walking left until you see a huge glass building with a sign that reads Yaiba and a smaller concrete building with a sign of a guy wearing green glasses. There will be an alleyway between these two buildings. Enter the door on the right building and use the elevator to travel to the 13th floor.

Lucy’s Apartment

Travel to the Westbrook district in Japantown using the Megabuilding HB fast travel point. Turn right and walk until you see the Turbo Bar. You will find Lucy’s apartment across the street from the bar. You can recognize it from the three blue ball-shaped windows with the pink Minnie Days sign. Unfortunately, you will not be able to enter this building, just like David’s apartment.

Lucy and David’s Apartment

Lucy and David live in a luxury apartment later in the series. Unfortunately, the only way to visit this apartment is by obtaining the Don’t Fear The Reaper secret ending.

Nibbles the Cat

Travel to V’s first apartment using the Megabuilding H10: Atrium fast travel point. Take the elevator to the floor your apartment is on, but head past your apartment, take a right and travel down the hallway. You will reach apartment number 0721. Take a right at this apartment, and you should see a trashcan. You should be prompted to leave food for a cat when you approach the trashcan. Head back to your apartment, sleep, and return to the trashcan. Nibbles is now eating the food you left. You can pick him up and take him back to your apartment.

Rebecca’s Apartment

You can find Rebecca’s apartment by completing the Scrolls Before Swine gig found in Northside Watson. You then must either kill or incapacitate Aaron to keep your access.

Rebecca’s Shotgun

Head to the City Center Corpo Plaza district using the Araska Tower fast travel point. Turn right and head up the stairs toward a giant holographic fish. Head towards this fish and turn right, where you see a group of monks resting. You will find a large bush next to the monks, where you can find Rebecca’s shotgun.

Shooting Range with Rebecca

The shooting range is located in the Megabuilding H10 building, V’s apartment at the start of the game, in the 2nd Amendment gun shop.

You can obtain a legendary Sandevistan just like David’s. The best Sandevistan in the game is the QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4, which you can purchase in Japantown from Fingers.

The David Martinez Drink

While at the Afterlife Bar, you can ask Claire to see the drink menu. You will see a drink called The David Martinez, created to immortalize him as a legend for his actions in the series.

Tom’s Diner

In the series, we saw Faraday meet with a contact at Tom’s Diner. You will naturally progress the story to the point where you will meet with Takemura at this same Tom’s Diner. If you are not on this mission, you can locate Tom’s Diner on Bradbury and Urmland Street in Little China, Watson.

Turbo Bar

Suppose you want to party where the legendary Edgerunners crew did throughout the series. In that case, you will want to travel to the Westbrook district in Japantown using the Megabuilding HB fast travel point. Turn right and head down the stairs. Walk along the street, and you’ll run straight into the Turbo Bar.

Wollesen St Station

Wollesen St Station is where David catches the train to go to school. Walk across the street and keep walking until you reach a big building with the NCART (Night City Area Rapid Transit) sign.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently available for streaming on Netflix.