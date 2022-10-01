Cyberpunk 2077 Sandevistan Locations: How to Get Best Sandevistan

If you are unsure of how to get the best Sandevistan in Cyberpunk 2077, you have come to the right place.

In this guide, we will show you how to get the best Sandevistan in all of Night City through a series of tasks you must complete in order to get the Sandevistan as David has in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a popular show about the game that revitalized the audience of the game to new and fresh heights.

The Sandevistan is a high-end piece of Militech from the show that allows its wearer to slow down time and move the wearer at super speed. This is also the cyberware that was worn by David, Edgerunner’s protagonist.

Down below, we will show you how to get your hands on the best Sandevistan in all of Cyberpunk 2077. We will also show you where to go to purchase the item, how to put mods on it, and how to cool down the time to use it so you can always have it on hand in a fight. Here is how to get the best Sandevistan in all of Cyberpunk 2077:

Cyberpunk 2077: The Best Sandevistan Location

Though there are 10 different Sandevistan operating systems throughout Cyberpunk 2077, the best one is the QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4. Through these steps, you can get your hands on this amazing piece of cyberware. Here are the steps to follow to get the best Sandevistan in Night City:

Increase Street Cred to 27. Increase Reflexes to 15. Earn 28,000 Eurodollars. Purchase the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 from Fingers in Japantown. Increase Crafting to 18 and unlock the Edgerunner Artisan perk. Craft 3 Legendary Heatsink mods. Equip the Heatsink mods onto the Sandevistan. Equip your favorite melee weapon and go berserk.

You will need to have reached Act 2 of the Cyberpunk 2077 storyline, which, if your Street Cred is at 27, should be no problem. After that, you can purchase the QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4 from Fingers, who is available after Act 2 of the game.

You can find Fingers here on the map:

The QianT Sandevistan Mk. 4 is 28,000 Eurodollars. If you punch or kill Fingers in the mainline quest “The Space in Between,” you cannot buy anything from this character, so be careful not to do that if you want this Sandevistan.

Crafting Heatsinks in Cyberpunk 2077

To get your hands on three Legendary Heatsinks, you will need to craft them. To make these pieces of equipment, you will need an 18 Crafting Stat. This unlocks the Edgerunner Artisan perk, which allows you to craft Legendary versions of items.

Here is what you need to craft each Legendary Heatsink in Cyberpunk 2077:

12 Common Item Components

8 Uncommon Item Components

5 Rare Item Components

3 Epic Item Components

2 Legendary Item Components

Head over to any Ripperdoc in Night City to equip these Heatsinks to your Sandevistan which pulls the cooldown to only 3 seconds in between uses.

Every Sandevistan Type in Cyberpunk 2077

Not a fan of the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4? See what other Sandevistan types are around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077:

Name Rarity Requirements Effects Cooldown Mod Slots Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.1 Uncommon 6 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 8s. +5% damage for duration. 30s 0 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.2 Rare 9 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 12s. +10% damage for duration. 30s 1 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.3 Epic 12 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 16s. +15% damage for duration. 15s 2 Dynalar Sandevistan Mk.4 Legendary 15 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 16s. +15% damage, +15% crit chance for duration. 30s 3 Militech “Falcon” Sandevistan Mk.5 Legendary / Iconic 20 Reflexes Slows time to 30% for 18s. +15% damage, +20% crit chance, +20% crit damage for duration 60s 3 QianT Sandevistan Mk.4 Legendary 15 Reflexes Slows time to 25% for 12s. +15% damage, +15% crit chance for duration. 15s 3 QianT “Warp Dancer” Sandevistan Mk.5 Legendary / Iconic 18 Reflexes Slows time to 10% for 8s. +15% damage, +10% crit chance, +50% crit damage for duration. 30s 3 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.1 Uncommon 6 Reflexes Slows time to 62% for 8s. +10% crit chance for duration. 30s 0 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.2 Rare 9 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 12s. +15% crit chance for duration. 30s 1 Zetatech Sandevistan Mk.3 Epic 12 Reflexes Slows time to 50% for 16s. +20% crit chance for duration. 30s 2

That is where the best Sandevistan is in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.