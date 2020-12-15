Cyberpunk 2077: Best Ripperdoc Cyberware Upgrades

Cyberware upgrades are some of the most powerful tools in Cyberpunk 2077, and a trip to a Ripperdoc can transform V from a run of the mill merc to a cybernetically enhanced killing machine. There are a ton of cyberware upgrades sold at Ripperdoc clinics throughout Night City, but there are a few that are a cut above the rest. Cyberware is incredibly expensive, so it’s important to only buy the ones you know you’ll use and that will actually assist you based on your playstyle. These are the best cyberware upgrades to buy from a Ripperdoc in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Cyberware Upgrades in Cyberpunk 2077

Second Heart

Second Heart basically gives you an extra life, so it’s easily one of the best cyberware upgrades in Night City. When you lose all your health, you will be fully healed back to your max HP if you have this cyberware equipped. It requires 16 Body attribute points, so you won’t be able to get it super early in the game, but if you have the stats, you can buy in from a Ripperdoc in western Heywood for roughly 40,000 Eurodollars.

Reinforced Tendons

The Reinforced Tendons cyberware gives you a double jump, and a double jump makes any game better. Not only does this increase your mobility in combat, but it also opens up several avenues during exploration, allowing you to reach places you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. It costs $45,000 Eddies, which is a steep price, but the benefits are more than worth the cost. You can find this upgrade at Ripperdocs in the City Center, Watson, and Santo Domingo districts

Mantis Blades

These have been heavily featured in Cyberpunk 2077’s promotional material, so you’ve probably seen them already. These deadly blades extend out of V’s forearms and slice anything unfortunate enough to stand in your way. You can buy them from a Ripperdoc for a few thousand Eddies, but you can actually get a pair for free if you look in the right spot. While these blades may seem cool on paper, in practice, they’re not for everyone. Unless you’re doing an entirely melee-focused build, you should probably spend your Eurodollars on other upgrades.

Monowire

Another melee upgrade, the Monowire is similar to the Mantis Blades but it caters to a different kind of player. While the Mantis Blades count as Blades damage, the Monowire actually uses your Body attribute and Street Brawler skill to calculate its damage. If you want a melee upgrade but don’t have the right points for the Mantis Blades, the Monowire is a great alternative. You can find it at most Ripperdocs in Night City, and the price can range anywhere from 15,000 to 100,000 Eddies based on rarity and power.

Kerenzikov

The Kerenzikov is a nervous system cyberware upgrade that slows down time while attacking, aiming, or blocking while sliding. The length of the slowdown varies based on the upgrade’s rarity. You can nail some tricky shots with ease if you have this cyberware equipped, and it’s especially helpful if you use close range weapons like pistols and submachine guns. You’ll need some points in the Reflexes attribute to be able to use it, but the effect is worth it. You can purchase this cyberware from a Ripperdoc in the western part of Santo Domingo. Other Ripperdocs throughout Night City might also carry this upgrade, although prices and rarities may vary.

Gorilla Arms

The Gorilla Arms are yet another melee-focused cyberware, but they have more utility than just hitting things. Yes, the Gorilla Arms greatly increase V’s unarmed melee damage, but they also allow you to rip open doors and pull automated turrets out of their sockets. Locked doors and turrets are really annoying, but getting the Gorrilla Arms can rid you of those headaches for good. You can find them in stock at most Ripperdoc clinics throughout Night City, but the better (and more expensive) rarities can be found in City Center.

