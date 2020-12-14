Cyberpunk 2077: How to Get Free Mantis Blades

The Mantis Blades are one of the most popular cyberware options in Cyberpunk 2077, largely due to their appearance in the game’s very first teaser trailer from 2012. These deadly blades extend out of the user’s forearms, surprising any foe unlucky enough to be caught in their way. Because of their power and utility, the Mantis Blades are usually unobtainable until late in the game. They’re typically sold at ripperdocs all throughout Night City for a high price, but they won’t even sell them to you unless your Street Cred is high enough. Thankfully, there’s a way to bypass these restrictions and walk away with these weapons entirely for free.

How to Get Mantis Blades for Free in Cyberpunk 2077

While the Mantis Blades are normally sold at ripperdoc clinics, you can actually obtain them for free early in the game. They’re located at Corpo Plaza in the City Center district. There’s a side job in the northwestern corner of Corpo Plaza. You can find the blades in a container near that side job, but make sure you save your game first because they don’t always spawn. You can see the exact location in the video below.

Once you enter the side job area, look to your right as soon as you walk in. There should be a container on the right-hand wall. This container should hold the Mantis Blades, but they’re not guaranteed to appear. If you don’t find them on your first try, reload your most recent save and revisit the area. The chest’s contents change every time you reload the game. Once you pick them up, you still have a visit a ripperdoc to get them installed, but this is a much more cost-effective way of acquiring this powerful cybernetic upgrade.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.