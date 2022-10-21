All Flower Locations in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem has a myriad of collectibles to obtain and throughout your playthrough, you will have to keep a keen eye out for them. One such collectible is the flowers that you can find for Hugo’s Collection and these flowers can even be equipped by Amicia once you know how to. There are five specific flowers that can be found in the world and you’ll have to keep an eagle-eyed sight out for them. This article will give you precise written directions on finding all of the flower locations in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Arrowhead — Chapter II, Newcomers, (1/12 in Codex)

This is the very first flower you’ll be able to acquire and one of the simplest to get. Within Chapter II, when you and Lucas are at a vegetable garden, he will run over to a flower planted on the ground and start talking to Amicia. All you have to do is simply interact with that flower and it will be yours to obtain. The actual flower has white petals which flow around the stems, this will help you locate it in the landscape.

Chamomile — Chapter III, A Burden of Blood, (2/12 in Codex)

This specific flower is found outside the Herbalist’s Shop when you arrive there. It should be noted that traveling to the shop is a part of the main chapter progression so you will end up here eventually. When you are searching around outside for any flowers that look like nightshade, you can go and find the Chamomile instead. Head up to where the large tree is and there will be a basket hanging from a branch. Slingshot the basket and it will fall down allowing you to interact with the Chamomile to get it. The tips of the flower look like shuttles for badminton with a yellow cone shape at the top.

Gentian — Chapter IV, Protector’s Duty, (3/12 in Codex)

In order to get this flower you will need to make your way to the docks which is once again somewhere you will go generally in the chapter. However, when you are down at the docks, ensure you stick close to the water and along the right when you are in the midst of searching for The Order’s boat you will be able to locate this flower to grab. It is of a purple hue so it will stand out nicely at night for you to grab.

Anemone — Chapter V, In our Wake, (4/12 in Codex)

After freeing the chain in an attempt to get back to the boat in Chapter V, you will be able to begin the process of getting this flower. Proceed down the main path and start heading to where the boat is sailing to. When under the large tower bridge you will notice a cart that can be moved near the left-hand side. Do not push this cart forwards. Instead, look behind you and upward to where a chain is holding up a bridge. Fire your slingshot at the chain loop and release the bridge. After that, push the cart to the wall that will be on your right. Climb up and go across the bridge. From there, follow the path up the hillside and this flower will be waiting for you in the patch of grass.

Carnation — Chapter XVI, King Hugo, (12/12 in Codex)

This is found early into the chapter and your companion will also notice the flower so you won’t have to worry too much about potentially missing it since it is unmissable. When you are near the flower, simply interact with it and the final flower will be yours to acquire.

That is all of the flowers in the game that you are able to acquire. Thankfully you won’t have to scurry around anywhere and learn how to unlock containers for them since they are not barred by anything.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.