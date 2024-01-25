All Fortnite Hiding Spot Locations for the Old Solid Snake Quest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Part of the series of quests players must complete to unlock the Old Snake Skin variant in Fortnite, the ‘I’m just a man good at what he does’ quest tasks you with using a hiding spot in five different matches.

Recommended Videos

But although a simple endeavor at first glance, finding the hiding spots within the game’s massive map is no easy task. Here are all the hiding spot locations in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 1.

All Fortnite Hiding Spot Locations

You can find hiding spots all over The Island map, in the form of public restrooms and dumpsters. The TMNT Sewer Tunnels used to quickly traverse to areas within waypoints are also considered hiding spots. You can check out the location of all hiding spots in Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 1 below.

All Hiding Spots in Classy Courts

As you can check out in the image below, courtesy of the Fortnite World Interactive Map, you can find a total of 15 hiding spots in Classy Courts and the areas surrounding it. If you are looking for spots in the area, I recommend that you head to the three located in its northmost portion, as they are way less likely to feature players.

Image: Fortnite World Interactive Map

All Hiding Spots in Ritzy Riviera, Rebel’s Roost, and Lavish Lair

You can find a total of 17 hiding spots among the Ritzy Riviera, Rebel’s Roost, and Lavish Lair areas. If you are looking for hiding spots and are close to the areas, I recommend that you head to Lavish Lair, as although the area is far more competitive than some in the early- and mid-match stages, you will be able to find way more treasures there.

Image: Fortnite World Interactive Map

Lavish Lair is also the home of both Oscar and his vault. You can check out how to open the vault and get to its Mod Bench in our How to Unlock the Lavish Lair Vault in Fortnite guide.

All Fortnite Hiding Spots in Reckless Railways and Grand Glacier

You can find a total of 16 hiding spots around Reckless Railways, as well as 5 around the Grand Glacier Waypoint. Reckless Railways was my dropping zone of choice when completing the Old Solid Snake quest page, as the area features a plethora of items, a vault, as well as many enemies.

Image: Fortnite World Interactive Map

All Hiding Spots in Pleasant Plaza, Snooty Steppes, and Fencing Fields

The southwest portion of The Island map, composed of the Pleasant Plaza, Snooty Steppes, and Fencing Fields areas features a total of 25 hiding spots. Among the mentioned areas, Snooty Steppes features the biggest concentration of spots, with 8 close to its center and another 8 in the unnamed areas surrounding it.

Image: Fortnite World Interactive Map

All Hiding Spots in Hazy Hillside

You can find a total of 13 hiding spots in Hazy Hillside and the areas surrounding it. As Hazy Hillside is — together with Classy Courts — one of the first Waypoints to be covered by the Storm at the beginning of each match, I only recommend going there if you are sure you will be able to get out fast.

Image: Fortnite World Interactive Map

Now that you know where to find all the hiding spots in the game and can easily complete the challenge which tasks you with dealing 3,500 damage while using a weapon equipped with a suppressor, don’t forget to also check out How to Easily Find Fully Modified Weapons in Fortnite.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2024