Known as both an extremely popular dropping spot, as well as the mansion of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1’s Oscar, Lavish Lair also houses a vault featuring a Weapon Mod Bench, which can then be used to add and remove attachments from your weapons.

But how can you open Oscar’s safe? In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock the Lavish Lair Vault and get access to its Weapon Mod Bench in Fortnite.

How to Unlock the Lavish Lair Vault in Fortnite

You can open the Lavish Lair Vault in Fortnite by standing in front of the vault’s electronic panel for a few seconds while in possession of Oscar’s Medallion. As you can see in the image below, the panel will be located by the entrance of the vault.

How to Get Oscar’s Medallion

You can get Oscar’s Medallion in Fortinte by either defeating Oscar or a player holding the item. Oscar will be located on the south-right portion of the mansion. Apart from getting access to the Vault, you will also gain the ability to automatically recover Shield when in possession of the Medallion.

Where to Find and How to Defeat Oscar in Fortnite

I was able to defeat Oscar in Fortnite by making use of both an Uncommon Shotgun and a few Rare Assault Rifles/SMGs to perform well-placed headshots, all while using the trees found all over the gardens and the hallways of the Manor as cover. Having at least three weapons here is key, as he will summon guards as backup during the fight.

As Oscar will have in his Mythic Frenzy Action Shotgun his biggest weapon, make sure to purchase a few Shield Potions before facing him. The Shotgun is also the best weapon in the game when the subject is rushing in, so don’t forget to grab it immediately upon defeating the boss.

This guide was made while playing Fortnite on both PS5 and PC.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023