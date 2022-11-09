The beta for the PC version of Google Play Games is here, allowing all those who fit the beta’s requirements to natively and officially play once mobile-exclusive games, such as Cookie Run: Kingdom and Arknights on their computers. But how many games are available as part of the service? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all the games available through the PC version of Google Play Games.
All Games Available on the PC Version of Google Play Games
Overall, taking into consideration all the games featured on its site, PC players can currently download and play a total of 59 Android games through the PC version of Google Play Games. With that said, although the number is relatively low, it’s important to point out that Google has made it clear that they are currently working on increasing the service’s library.
You can check out below a list featuring all the titles confirmed to be available in the PC version of Google Play Games:
- Arknights
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Awaken: Chaos Era
- Beasts & Puzzles: Awakening
- Blade Idle
- Botworld Adventure
- Braveland Heroes
- Bricks Breaker Quest
- 叫我萬歲爺-少年黃飛鴻聯動
- Cash Frenzy – Casino Slots
- Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Cookie Run: OvenBreak
- Day R Survival
- Dragon Mania Legends
- Dragonscapes Adventure
- Dungeon Knight
- Empire Takeover
- Evony: The King’s Return
- Game of Sultans
- Gardenscapes
- Hades’ Star
- Homescapes
- Horizon Chase
- Hungry Shark Evolution
- Idle Heroes
- Idle Mafia
- OTR – Offroad Car Driving Game
- WWE SuperCard
- 1945 Air Force
- War and Magic: Kingdom Reborn
- War Planet Online
- Zombeast: Zombie Shooter
- Island War
- Jackpot Party Casino Slots
- Jackpot World – Slots Casino
- Just Dance Now
- Last Fortress: Underground
- Last Shelter: Survival
- Lotsa Slots; Casino Games
- Luna Re: Dimensional Watcher
- 기적의 검- 3주년 혜택
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Open House
- Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW
- Pixel Starships
- Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Ronin: The Last Samurai
- Ski Resort: Idle Snow Tycoon
- State of Survival: Zombie War
- Summoners’ War: Sky Arena
- Taste of Hero
- Ten Crush
- Top Eleven Football Manager
- Top War: Battle Game
- Township
- Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks
- Valor Legends: Dog Rescue
- Vegas Live Slots: Casino Games
For those looking for the best games available through the service, we highly recommend that you check out the Best Google Play Games To Play On PC.
You can download the beta for the PC version of Google Play Games right now, exclusively on Windows 10 and 11 systems.
- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022