The beta for the PC version of Google Play Games is here, allowing all those who fit the beta’s requirements to natively and officially play once mobile-exclusive games, such as Cookie Run: Kingdom and Arknights on their computers. But how many games are available as part of the service? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all the games available through the PC version of Google Play Games.

All Games Available on the PC Version of Google Play Games

Overall, taking into consideration all the games featured on its site, PC players can currently download and play a total of 59 Android games through the PC version of Google Play Games. With that said, although the number is relatively low, it’s important to point out that Google has made it clear that they are currently working on increasing the service’s library.

You can check out below a list featuring all the titles confirmed to be available in the PC version of Google Play Games:

Arknights

Asphalt 9: Legends

Awaken: Chaos Era

Beasts & Puzzles: Awakening

Blade Idle

Botworld Adventure

Braveland Heroes

Bricks Breaker Quest

叫我萬歲爺-少年黃飛鴻聯動

Cash Frenzy – Casino Slots

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: OvenBreak

Day R Survival

Dragon Mania Legends

Dragonscapes Adventure

Dungeon Knight

Empire Takeover

Evony: The King’s Return

Game of Sultans

Gardenscapes

Hades’ Star

Homescapes

Horizon Chase

Hungry Shark Evolution

Idle Heroes

Idle Mafia

OTR – Offroad Car Driving Game

WWE SuperCard

1945 Air Force

War and Magic: Kingdom Reborn

War Planet Online

Zombeast: Zombie Shooter

Island War

Jackpot Party Casino Slots

Jackpot World – Slots Casino

Just Dance Now

Last Fortress: Underground

Last Shelter: Survival

Lotsa Slots; Casino Games

Luna Re: Dimensional Watcher

기적의 검- 3주년 혜택

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Open House

Pirates of the Caribbean: ToW

Pixel Starships

Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Ski Resort: Idle Snow Tycoon

State of Survival: Zombie War

Summoners’ War: Sky Arena

Taste of Hero

Ten Crush

Top Eleven Football Manager

Top War: Battle Game

Township

Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks

Valor Legends: Dog Rescue

Vegas Live Slots: Casino Games

For those looking for the best games available through the service, we highly recommend that you check out the Best Google Play Games To Play On PC.

You can download the beta for the PC version of Google Play Games right now, exclusively on Windows 10 and 11 systems.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022